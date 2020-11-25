Bells will still ring outside Safeway and The Market this holiday season, though the Salvation Army will have some adaptations to their annual fundraisers, with an emphasis on virtual giving.
Bell-ringers will start collecting donations this Friday, Salvation Army Captain Susan Cassin said. The funds go toward their food distribution and emergency financial assistance programs, both during Christmas and year-round. They are accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay, and credit cards in addition to cash donations.
The Salvation Army also made a digital platform to raise money, as they don’t expect as many people shopping in-person and carrying cash, Cassin said. “It’s our virtual red kettle.”
With the platform, anyone can become a fundraiser from home by creating a goal and sharing their “red kettle” through social media or email.
“Wherever they’re donating from, that money stays local,” Cassin said.
They are still in need of in-person volunteers who can volunteer a minimum of two hours.
The Salvation Army will continue its Angel Tree Tag campaign virtually as fewer people are shopping indoors, and businesses are closed, Cassin said. Donors can select the age and gender of the local child in need this Christmas and drop the gift off at the Salvation Army center.
There’s been a big increase in registrations of children for their Angel Tree, Cassin said. This year 200 children are registered for gifts compared to 120 last year. Cassin said this increase might be a combination a worsened economic situation for many families during the pandemic and easier virtual access.
“I think that families that were not able to get to us before are now able to from the comfort of their own home,” she said.
The Salvation Army provided Thanksgiving meal boxes to 74 families last week.
