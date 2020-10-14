The Samish Indian Nation’s economic development arm broke ground Friday on a convenience store and fueling station on the tribe’s 78-acre trust property off Highway 20 east of Lake Campbell.
Samcor Fuels & More will be the first business venture developed by Samcor and will provide revenues to support tribal services. The convenience store and fueling station at 471 Almida Vista Place will be owned by Samcor, which will lease the site from — and share profits with — the tribe, Samish Chairman Tom Wooten told the American.
“The Samish Indian Nation is excited for Samcor to break ground on this project and we know that the economic activity it will bring is going to be critical for Samish citizens,” Wooten said in a statement issued by Samcor. “The revenue generated will help the tribe improve quality of life and create opportunities for all of our citizens.”
Samcor President Carey Thurston added, “Samcor Fuels & More is going to be a great resource for those that live, work, or recreate near Campbell Lake and the Anacortes area, and we are excited for the community to see this project come to life.”
The convenience store will have six fuel pumps and a drive-through window for tobacco purchases.
The Samish Indian Nation owns more than 200 acres of noncontiguous lands, among them Fidalgo Bay Resort, the Samish Longhouse preschool, commercial land on Thompson Road at Highway 20, and departmental offices on Commercial Avenue and at Summit Park. The tribe also owns 46 acres one mile north on Tibbles Lane and Campbell Lake Road. That land is not held in trust, meaning that although it is owned by a tribal government, it falls under the zoning and taxation authority of local government. A cultural building, called the People’s House, is proposed there.
Samcor Fuels & More is one of two significant construction projects expected to be completed by the Samish Indian Nation in 2021. The tribe proposes building 14 cottages, a community building with a manager’s apartment and various site improvements at 2109 34th St.
Site work and construction are expected to take place in early 2021 with construction and occupation by the end of that year, according to the project page on the tribe’s website.
