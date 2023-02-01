The Samish Indian Nation is moving forward with its plan to provide cottage housing to its elderly residents and those facing disabilities.
The tribal nation has been working for several years on a community cottage housing development off of 34th Street. Plans call for people to be able to move into the Xwch’ángteng (pronounced whuh-CH-ang-tun) housing project later this year.
A groundbreaking celebration was held last week.
Samish Indian Nation staff and Tribal Council members welcomed representatives from the City of Anacortes, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen's office and multiple businesses that are working on the project, thanking them for their work and offering them blankets as gifts in a special ceremony.
"When you see this blanket in your house, it will remind you of the connection between you and us and this event and this day," Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said.
Traditionally, the stories of the Samish Indian Nation are passed on orally, so the people who were at the event ot witness the start of this important community project would be called upon again to share it, he said.
The plans for the development call for 14 two-bedroom cottages, each with about 1,000 square feet of living space. The second bedroom allows the opportunity for a caregiver to live on site and was very important to the tribal council, Samish Chief Operations Officer Kimberlee Anderson said.
Each home also has a carport for parking, another thing that was important to the council, Anderson said. Also in the plans for a community building with a second-floor apartment for the manager, a playground area and more open common spaces.
An access road will extend east from 34th Street, which will also be improved, along with a fence around the property.
Trees near the parcel will be preserved, according to the tribal nation's website.
Wooten said the project is an important one for the Samish people, but the Tribal Council also saw the importance of working with local contractors.
Community cottages like this are popular with other tribal nations and will be great for the Samish people, Anderson said.
Sharon Paskewitz, the housing director for the Samish, said this cottage community will help residents connect to resources and provide a stable home.
Mayor Matt Miller said he is excited to see the project underway. The city talked about this type of housing in its Comprehensive Plan and then updated its code in 2019 to make it possible, he said. Projects like this will help ease the strain of providing affordable housing here.
"We could not be more honored to be a part of this amazing project," said Nels Strandberg, who represented Strandberg Construction as the contractor working on the cottages.
