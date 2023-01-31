A new art piece, carved by members of the Samish Indian Nation, now hangs above students at Anacortes High School.
The piece, called "Midnight Owl," stands on the wall between Brodniak Hall and the hallway to the gyms at the high school.
Crews lifted the piece into place Wednesday, Jan. 25, accompanied by a Samish song and drumming.
It is one of 35 pieces that decorate the walls at the school by artists with Anacortes connections, said Rita James, chair of the committee that worked to choose the art pieces.
The goal is to connect students, staff and community members with the art created by people from this community, she said.
The art pieces are located throughout the school, installed after completion of the building a few years ago. This piece was always intended for the renovated building that includes career and technical education, music programs, the theater and the gyms. That building opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Representatives from the school and the Samish Indian Nation walked through the building to choose a place for the art.
Members of a Samish group, the Beaver Lodge Carving Circle, then went to work.
One group member, Janis Bailey, received a large piece of cedar from an instructor on Camano Island. Gene Thomas designed the piece, with help from other group members.
"Everybody added on to it," he said.
The piece was specifically designed to fit this space, Bailey said.
There was an evolution of the design as the process went on, Thomas said. It was truly a group effort.
At its center is the face of an owl, with other Samish designs stretching out on its wings.
The designs are fairly simple, allowing them to be seen up on the wall where the piece is displayed, Bailey said.
The group worked on the piece during all three days of the Anacortes Arts Festival this year, which allowed visitors to stop by and see the process.
Originally, the piece was commissioned, but the Indian Nation ended up donating the piece to the School District, James said.
