Members of the Samish Indian Nation came together last month to celebrate what they say will be a huge economic driver for the tribe.
A new gas station and convenience store located off of Highway 20, next to Campbell Lake, opened in late March, but tribal members and their supporters celebrated Sept. 19.
The tribe has owned the land since 1999, said former General Manager Leslie Eastwood.
"This has come a long way," she said.
The gas station is the first of property developments for the Samish at that property. It is also looking at putting in a roundabout, building a cultural center and one day a casino.
Plans are still in progress, Chairman Tom Wooten said.
Housing is also an option for the property, since it's a large piece of land that could lend some space to help combat the housing crisis, he said.
For the cultural center, the tribal nation already has some designs and drawings ready to go, but doesn't yet have the capital to move forward, he said. The project ultimately should have space for many features, including a library of archives, a carving center and more.
"That's on hold until we can bring in more revenue to fulfill our dream of having a gathering place," Wooten said.
Samcor, Inc., the economic arm of the Samish Indian Nation that runs its fuel center, is looking at various kinds of revenue streams and options, he said.
The tribe is also working with the state Department of Transportation on a roundabout for Highway 20 near Campbell Lake Road. The area is dangerous, and people go too fast through there, Wooten said.
Infrastructure, like everything else, costs money, so details are being worked out, he said.
The fuel station came about after a court battle for a fuel tax agreement with the state Department of Licensing. The state argued that because the Samish does not have a formal reservation, it couldn't enter into negotiations for fuel sales. The state cannot tax tribal activities, so fuel taxes are refunded back to the tribal government under agreements that state where the money should go.
The Samish Indian Nation will get its gas from Cougar Den, a fuel supplier specifically aimed at providing fuel to tribal nations.
Members of Cougar Den, and the Yakama Nation where it calls home, were on hand at the celebration in September.
This type of revenue for the tribe will go to help its children for generations, Director of Sales Harris Teo said.
At the event, Eastwood led songs and prayers of victory that this project moved forward.
"This is a good and victorious day for the Samish people," she said.
Wooten also celebrated the economic boost that would come from this store, which sells gas, liquor, tobacco and other convenience store items.
"This is a unique venture for us," he said.
He said other things are coming, and he's excited for what the future holds.
Representatives of Samcor at the event talked about the environmental stewardship that went into the project, too. The process took into account its natural setting, they said.
The station overlooks Campbell Lake and Mount Erie.
The Samish Tribe had been recognized by the U.S. as a tribe until 1969, when a clerk left the tribe's name off of an internal list that the Department of Interior started using to determine which tribes were federally recognized. The omission resulted in decades of losses for the Samish, who did not regain their status as an official tribe until 1996 after lengthy court battles. Since then, the tribe has been purchasing property to rebuild some of what it lost and continues to push to have land taken into trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.