Samish fuel center
Buy Now

The new fuel center is located just off Highway 20 near Lake Campbell.

Members of the Samish Indian Nation came together last month to celebrate what they say will be a huge economic driver for the tribe.

A new gas station and convenience store located off of Highway 20, next to Campbell Lake, opened in late March, but tribal members and their supporters celebrated Sept. 19.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.