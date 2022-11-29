A new grant means the Samish Indian Nation will be able to hire new staff and reach out to tribal members who are living on the streets and in shelters.
The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund awarded organizations throughout the country more than $123 million to help fight homelessness. The Samish received $5 million.
The money is going to help get Native Americans the services they need to succeed, Samish Housing Director Sharon Paskewitz said.
"We are really very excited," she said. "This is the biggest grant we've ever received."
In the next five years, the Samish Indian Nation hopes to use this money to permanently house more than 700 families, she said. It will hire a case manager and a behavioral health coordinator to deliver services to those who are unhoused.
The priority for the funding will be on members of the Samish Indian Nation, Paskewitz said. As the tribe completes outreach, though, it can also help others from federally recognized tribes.
This program will focus on getting people into safe and secure housing, but it will also help with providing "culturally relevant" services that are needed.
Paskewitz said that could include help with mental health or substance abuse, but healing and cleansing.
The goal is to make it so clients don't fall back into the same situation they were in before receiving the services, she said.
"The journey toward healing starts with safe and stable housing," Paskewitz said.
The funds aren't restricted to only certain services. Some federal dollars can't be used for situations that involve overcrowding, for example.
When too many people live in one space that is clearly too small for them, that means those people do not have safe, secure housing even if they aren't living on the street, she said.
The grant funding will help relocate some of those family members, Paskewitz said.
Everything is client-driven and should be able to help a lot of people, she said. New housing could be here, but it could also mean buying a ticket for a client to stay with family elsewhere, she said.
Samish Indian Nation works with people in 10 counties, Paskewitz said. As it starts the outreach process to help those living on the streets, in shelters or in homes that are overcrowded, it will focus on Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties. Then, it can expand, she said.
