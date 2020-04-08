The U.S. Census Bureau is collecting information now about the populations of communities all over the country, and the staff at the Samish Indian Nation are trying to make sure the tribe’s members don’t go uncounted.
David Strich, who works in the tribe’s planning department, took on the effort of reaching out to the membership and informing them about how important the 2020 census really is.
He said native communities are traditionally difficult to count. Many are dealing with poverty and a lack of housing security, so they don’t always get their forms filled out and sent back in. And if they do, they don’t always check all the right boxes, so they aren’t marked as a member of the Samish Indian Nation.
That means the tribe is underrepresented and receives less funding.
If the form isn’t filled out properly, the tribal numbers will be skewed, and there’s a chance programs will go unfunded, he said.
Strich has been working on educating people on how to properly fill out their census form and correctly marking tribal membership. That information should be included with the head of the household’s name, he said. The Person 1 position on the census form dictates how that household is counted, he said.
The numbers also contributes to tribal representation in other ways, Strich said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.