A storymap documenting the historical timeline of the Samish people has been created in a way that can continue into the future.
Samish Tribe GIS Program Manager Casey Palmer-McGee created the storymap of Samish history over the past several months. It is now available on the global stage along with other storymaps created by Palmer-McGee that have been accepted to the arcGIS’s Living Atlas of the World.
New information can be added as more elders and tribal members share their stories.
“It shows the past, present and future of the tribe,” he said. “I designed it to be a living document that could be updated and could grow and thrive, for generations and beyond.”
Anyone who wants to be part of the atlas, an online database at livingatlas.arcgis.com, must apply for that honor, Palmer-McGee said.
A Samish timeline already existed, but it wasn’t user-friendly or interactive, he said. As the Geographic Information System (GIS) person for the tribe, he started working on a storymap.
“I wanted to create something that helps people visualize the Samish’s unique history and deep connection with the Salish Sea,” Palmer-McGee said.
Storytelling has always been very important to the Samish, as it is for all other tribes, as the traditional way they’ve passed down culture and knowledge over generations.
The map helps with digital storytelling, allowing users to share information and data in a multimedia format.
It’s easy to access and also allows for corrections and additions if needed, Palmer-McGee said.
Palmer-McGee said he learned much by putting the project together, and there are many levels of the Samish history that people may not know.
The Samish people have gone through many hard times and still continued forward, he said.
“The best part is being able to help tell that story — the story of the Samish people — to a greater population,” he said.
This isn’t the first GIS storymap that Palmer-McGee has made or the only one accepted into the Living Atlas of the World.
He has worked on several storymaps with the Samish’s Department of Natual Resources. He completed storymaps for work on changing climate in the Samish territory and its marine debris cleanup programs, both of which are now in the Living Atlas of the World. Other Palmer-McGee storymaps in the atlas include the effort to save the Endangered Oregon spotted frog and a history of Coast Salish place names in the San Juan Islands.
People all over the world can now explore that data and see what has happened here, he said.
“It’s allowing us to share our story of what we are doing to preserve and research around the Salish Sea,” he said.
Palmer-McGee has previously won the top prize in the Esri Tribal Storymap of the Year competition, and this timeline will be a competitor this year.
