Once a month or so, during normal times, a group of Samish Indian Nation citizens gather to learn cultural projects, such as how to weave a cedar hat or make a drum.
Those classes are continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic as teachers find a new way to bring those lessons to people safely.
Chelángen, or the way the Samish share oral history and teachings, is now virtual.
Loosely translated, Chelángen means together, Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said.
That togetherness has been so exciting for people who are isolated right now, he said.
“I really want people to not give up and to stay positive in these hard times,” Wooten said. “With vaccinations, there is hope coming. With restraint and compassion to one another, we’ll get through this.”
Virtual history talks and craft classes have proven extremely popular with Samish citizens, Wooten said.
Classes aren’t limited to those who live in Anacortes, either. The Samish Nation doesn’t have a reservation, and its citizens are spread out all over, Wooten said. The online classes make it possible for people to tune in and learn the culture, even if they live far away.
“This is the perfect opportunity to us to stay connected,” Wooten said. “I have been able to see some folks I haven’t seen in a long time.”
The most popular events have been history talks, he said.
Different speakers, including an archivist and elders within the tribe, are sharing elements of Samish history.
They are telling stories and speaking about the Treaty of Point Elliott, among other parts of the tribe’s past, he said.
A recent talk focused on the Samish connection to Guemes Island, Wooten said.
The tribe is also hosting cultural crafting classes.
Those signing up for the classes receive a packet of materials in the mail and then watch videos and join interactive classes on crafts. Class sessions are recorded so they can be watched again, he said.
People are signing up who have never been able to take part in the classes before, Wooten said.
When things go back to normal and classes can resume in-person, the virtual element will remain, he said.
That way people who live far away can still join in.
The tribe is also holding elder gatherings online, and its first general meeting was virtual last year.
“Over 135 members participated,” Wooten said. “It was a pretty neat event.”
The general membership meeting will be online again this year, Wooten said.
