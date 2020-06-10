Starting next year, some of the youngest people in Anacortes will have a new place to go during the day.
The property that currently holds D Avenue Nursery will soon be transformed into an expansion of the Samish Indian Nation’s youth program.
The new building will offer space for the school’s preschool-age children but also expand into infant care, something now lacking in Anacortes, Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said.
All the childcare programs will serve any children in Anacortes, not just tribal members, Wooten said.
The tribe signed the paperwork for the property last week, but won’t start construction for several months. As part of the agreement, the nursery will have until November or so to sell off its current stock.
Then, construction will begin on a new building and some parking for the expanded child care center. The tribe currently operates its free Head Start program in town.
According to tribal staff, they will work with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families to determine how many children they will be able to serve at the new facility.
The property purchased has three main funding sources – the tribe, a state grant and a donation from Anacortes group the Synergy Project.
The Synergy Project combines several of Anacortes’ already established service organization. The group, made up of both Soroptimist clubs, both Rotary clubs and both Kiwanis Clubs, plus the Red Door Thrift Shop, has been working together over the past couple of years.
The group wanted to pool its money and find a common cause to support, said Eric Johnson, one of the organizers. It soon became clear that Anacortes needed early childhood education and infant care.
Parents often have to choose between going to work and taking care of their kids, or taking them
to other towns and returning to work in Anacortes, Johnson said.
Nicole Mortimer, the early learning coordinator with the Anacortes School District, joined as a consultant, as did Kimberlee Anderson, the Samish tribal administrator.
The service clubs knew they wanted to help provide more infant care, and the Samish Indian Nation has a program that is already established and respected in the community, Johnson said.
Roughly $138,000 of the $695,000 sale price of the D Avenue Nursery property came from the Synergy Project.
The mayor and the City of Anacortes have been very supportive of this expansion project, Wooten said.
Elected officials like state Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes and Reps. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, and Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, were key to securing the funding in the state capitol budget, too, Wooten said.
It’s the first time in a long time the Samish has received that kind of capital funding support from the state level, he said.
Everyone coming together both for funding and in general enthusiastic support of this expansion has been good to see, Wooten said.
“It definitely makes you feel good about the project and gives you a sense of community pride,” he said.
