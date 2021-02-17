A $2,000 scholarship from the Renewable Energy Scholarship Foundation has been named in honor of former state Rep. Jeff Morris.
The Hon. Jeff Morris Scholarship is awarded by the foundation to college or university students studying renewable energy, including economics, law, public policy, energy storage, energy demand response, grid interaction and efficiency of buildings, and advanced grid modernization.
Morris, a Democrat from Anacortes, served for 23 years in the state House of Representatives. He is now senior director of state government relations for Schneider Electric North America, a developer of smart grid and artificial intelligence technologies.
While in the House, Morris chaired the House Energy Committee and was selected by his colleagues to chair several national committees and task forces on energy policy. He co-founded the first clean-tech angel investment group in 2005. The Legislative Energy Horizon Institute he created in 2010 reports that it has trained more than 325 North American policymakers in Energy 101.
Morris is Tsimshian with ties to the Samish Indian Nation. Applicants must be enrolled members of an Alaska Native Corp., Metlakatla Indian Community, Samish Indian Nation, or a federally recognized tribe in Washington. Among equal candidates, preference will be given for Tsimshian enrolled in Sealaska Corp. or Metlakatla Indian Community, and enrolled members of the Samish Indian Nation.
Information: www.resf-pnw.org/application
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.