Several scholarships have been awarded to graduating seniors of the Anacortes High School Class of 2020.
The Anacortes Lions Club recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to Anna Prewitt and Cali Swain
Prewitt was selected for her outstanding volunteer hours at the Gentry House, Green Club and participation in the Rotary Club’s YES program in Honduras to help build a village classroom and playground. She also participated in poetry readings and had one of her poems exhibited at the Northwest Museum of Arts. She is a class valedictorian and a national merit. Her goal is to become an educator.
Swain was selected for years of excellence in the dramatic and musical arts. She participated in Green Club, maintaining high academic achievement in AP and science courses and receiving an AP Scholar with Distinction Award. She organized a concert to raise funds for the Salvation Army and tutored other students in ACT theater, Fidalgo DanceWorks and drama class productions. Swain also recently won the P.E.O. Chapter HO Bette Vanbeber Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 and a $500 scholarship from Transition Fidalgo and Friends.
Grace Hill received a $1,500 scholarship from Transition Fidalgo and Friends.
