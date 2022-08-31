With school just around the corner, the Anacortes School District board approved its 2022-23 budget last week.
The budget includes a dip into reserves to help cover a cost deficit, and work is beginning now to find places to cut for next year, district Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said.
The coming school year’s budget includes expenses totaling about $45.6 million. About 88% of that cost is through staff salaries and benefits.
It also includes about $1.9 million in reserve funding, essentially cutting the district’s reserves in half and leaving behind about $1.8 million, Sullivan said.
The deficit in funding is caused by a number of factors, including declining enrollment, increased supply costs and the depletion of COVID-19 funds from the federal government. Some extra staff was put in place and paid for by those funds that are now gone, he said.
The pandemic is still going on and the district wants to retain that staff this year, so it had to find a way to pay them, Sullivan said.
The reserve fund has been slowly built up over the years, he said. Relying on some of that money means the district avoids layoffs this year.
Next year, that may not be the case.
“We have had the declining enrollment, but our staffing level has stayed the same,” Sullivan said.
Eventually, that staff level may be trimmed based on the lower number of students in the district, he said.
For the 2022-23 school year, the district is estimating 2,387 students, a drop from 2,412 in 2021-22 school year. School enrollment has been declining here for years, but the largest drop came after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when enrollment dropped from 2,633 in 2019-20 to 2,436 in 2020-21.
State funding is provided on a per-student basis.
As enrollment falls and other factors come into play, the district will have to cut about $2.6 million from its budget next year. It is now creating a budget advisory council made up of community members who want to go over the budget and make recommendations on where cuts can be made, Sullivan said.
Other district residents can attend the council meetings to learn more about how schools are funded, he said.
The council will work with staff to go over all resources, see what things are essential to keep and what could be reduced.
The state helps fund basic education and that’s the priority, Sullivan said. Everything else will be evaluated.
There may be some solutions like finding grants for some programs. The council will go over all options, Sullivan said.
“I’m looking forward to working with the community and district staff,” Sullivan said.
Recommendations and finance discussions will all be looked at through the lens of the district’s strategic plan, he said.
State funding will make up about 72% of school funding this year, with another 6% coming from taxes. Another 17% comes from local levies.
The voters approved a levy increase this year for capital improvement projects and technology, Sullivan said. The first of that money will come in in April of next year and will be spent immediately on necessary improvements.
Having the levy funding means when things need to be repaired or replaced, like boilers or roofs, that work can be done. It also means covers updates and upgrades at the schools.
In the spring, district staff presented a facilities plan to the board about what upgrades and changes are likely in the coming years. Staff members estimate that project costs over the next decade will total about $13.4 million.
The technology levy also pays for laptops for all students, computers for staff and other technological upkeep.
With COVID relief money ending some things will return to the way they were. For example, the state paid for all students’ lunch during the pandemic, but this year, free and reduced lunches will go only to those who apply and qualify.
One big expenditure this year is the purchase of a new school bus, which should happen in the next week or so, Sullivan said. That will cost about $120,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.