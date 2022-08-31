With school just around the corner, the Anacortes School District board approved its 2022-23 budget last week.

The budget includes a dip into reserves to help cover a cost deficit, and work is beginning now to find places to cut for next year, district Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said.

