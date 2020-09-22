The Anacortes School Board of Directors approved contracts for multiple bargaining groups at its meeting Sept. 17.
For paraeducators, hourly rates will be increase by 50 cents.
For example, a first-year paraeducator will make $18.65 an hour this year, compared to $18.18 for the 2019-20 school year.
In the technology department, hourly pay now starts at $30.32 for a first-year employee, though pay differs based on title.
The board also approved a new salary structure for coaches and club advisers through the Co-Curricular Association.
