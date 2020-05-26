The Anacortes School Board passed the district’s Continuous Learning Plan at its board meeting May 21, a plan that has been in progress since mid-March, since school buildings were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan outlines not only what school should look like at each grade level, but also how grading will work and how teachers should be interacting with their students in an online format. It was presented to staff and talked about at multiple board meetings prior to final approval.
The plan also provides guidance to counselors and teachers focusing on non-core subjects such as music and physical education.
“The goal is to offer essential learning for students to achieve by the end of each grade level to ensure success the following year,” the document states.
It also lists limits on essential learning per day, as laid out by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Essential learning should not exceed 30 minutes for pre-kindergarten students, 45 minutes in kindergarten and first grade, 60 minutes for grades 2-3, 90 minutes for grades 4-5, two hours (20 minutes per class) in grades 6-8 and 2.5 hours (20 minutes per class) for grades 9-12.
The plan is helping guiding staff through these unprecedented times, Assistant Superintendent K.C. Knudson said at the board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.