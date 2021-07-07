When it comes to School Board Director Position 1, all three candidates agreed that clear communication is vital to helping the district — not only for the kids but all involved.
Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens are running for the position being vacated by current board member Bobbilyn Hogge.
All three mentioned communication as a driver for running and something they would focus on if elected.
The three will face off
in the primary election Aug. 3, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the general election in November. Ballots are expected to be mailed to voters next week.
The School Board position is non-partisan and has a four-year term.
Anastasia Brencick
Brencick is the mother of two children, one of whom is starting in kindergarten this year. She said after she moved here with her wife, it became clear to her that families like hers did not have much representation in the schools and on the board.
She wants to make sure everyone has a voice and feels they are represented, she said.
“If you truly want different voices at the table, you have to have different voices at the table,” she said.
While campaigning, she has spent time with teens in the community and found they are asking for more mental health supports, she said. The district is doing that but could do more, she said.
As a military kid, Brencick said she changed schools a lot over the years and saw different ways of teaching and learning.
That experience can help start conversations about different ways of teaching that could help students and broaden the district’s reach, she said.
The constant changing of schools also led Brencick to think about the idea of fitting in and being a part of something at the school. Inclusion is huge for young people, she said. She wants to make sure that everyone who comes into the district has a place where they belong.
“I promise I will do the very best for every single student,” she said.
That means students who are doing well and who are struggling, students with different learning abilities, who are facing their own challenges, who are members of the LGBTQ+ community and students of color, she said. Everyone has different needs, and it’s important to meet all of them, she said.
That also comes down to communication, she said. Recently, the district made some changes to its advanced programs, which caused concern with parents. Parents need to know what’s going on, but so do students.
Too often, decisions are made without students being informed. That’s not acceptable, she said.
They need time to process new information along with everyone else, she said.
Brencick, a business owner for 25 years, has no elected experience. She helped found the Fidalgo Nature School. As a board member at that school, she saw what kind of impact she could have on children’s lives, she said.
Running for the Anacortes School Board is a way to help more students, she said.
“They are the key to our future,” she said. “We need to make sure every single one of them is being seen.”
Meredith McIlmoyle
Rational thought and listening are on the forefront of McIlmoyle’s campaign for the School Board.
It’s a volatile time in the country, city and School District right now as politics come into play and divide people. She wants to use her skills at organizing, bringing people together and creating collaboration to start conversations.
Too often, people are far to the sides of issues when the best solutions are usually somewhere in the middle, McIlmoyle said.
The best way to approach any issue is with rational thought and listening to experts, she said.
She has served as a volunteer for hundreds of hours in the classrooms at the district and said running for School Board was a logical next step for her.
If elected, McIlmoyle said she wants to make sure that the district is serving all students the best way it can. That’s a big-picture idea that needs lots of little goals to work, she said.
Some of those would include making sure that opportunities are equitable to all students, that students who are highly capable are challenged and that students who need extra help, whether with mental health services or just breakfast each morning, get what they need.
“We need to do the best we can for all students,” she said.
McIlmoyle and her husband moved to Anacortes almost 20 years ago. They have two sons, one going into fifth grade at Mount Erie and the other going into eighth grade at Anacortes Middle School.
She said it’s clear that parents in Anacortes want input on what their students learn. The district should make that a priority but pass on that feedback in a way that does not disrupt teachers and administrators and that respects the process that the district presents, she said. It’s also important to listen to the experts, including the teachers and administrators, she said.
McIlmoyle said she has opinions on what her kids should learn, but what works for her kids doesn’t necessarily work for everyone, so it’s important to bring in ideas from many and to listen to them with an open mind.
“I want to make sure we are meeting the needs the best we can, and the only way to do that is with fair and thoughtful conversation,” she said.
While McIlmoyle said her children are getting an excellent education, there are some places that miss the mark — things that can be fixed without a total upheaval of policy and personnel.
“This is a great time to pause and to be considerate of each other,” she said.
McIlmoyle is the executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival, with experience as an event planner, a magazine publisher and a hospital communications manager.
Celese Stevens
Stevens and her family have lived all over the country and said there is a reason they chose Anacortes after her husband retired from the Marine Corps, where she also served as an officer. This is a great community, but it could be better, she said.
Her three children have been in the Anacortse School District since kindergarten. Next year, they will be a junior, a freshman and an eighth-grader.
As she talked to her three children about what they were learning in school, she became concerned that what they were being taught was not accurate and balanced. She said her conversations with other community members showed they were also concerned.
Stevens said she felt she needed to stand up to make sure that all students here receive the best possible education, so she ran for the School Board.
“These concerns really need to be communicated with the district,” she said.
In the desperation to get schools opened last year, things were getting overlooked, she said. Now is the time to bring those problems up and work to improve them, Stevens said.
“As a mom, I can do what’s right for my kids, or I can stand up to find solutions for the entire community and speak on behalf of a larger group of families that have concerns,” she said.
People can be afraid to show a difference of opinion or stand up for what they believe, but that’s how solutions are found, she said.
She said she does appreciate that Superintendent Justin Irish has provided an environment that is open and available for comment, but all communication could be improved, she said.
One way is to insist on parental participation, she said. When comparing Anacortes, a good district, to a similarly ranked district in another part of the country, Anacortes has a lot of work to do, Stevens said.
That investment leads to better outcomes, she said.
Moving forward, Stevens said she sees a few challenges facing the district. The first is a drop in enrollment that may continue to grow as housing prices grow.
Another is learning loss that came from all the changes and regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing children to work at home.
The district is making strides to provide summer school and other support to struggling students, but there is more to do and families who are really feeling behind, Stevens said.
Stevens and her husband own the Thrive Community Fitness in Oak Harbor. She has volunteered with boards and organizations around the Anacortes area, including sports and in the schools.
She also completed most of a master’s program in education, but ended up stopping classes when the opportunity to buy the business came up.
