A new leader at the Anacortes School District will look into data to see where students are succeeding and where they are not.
Starting Aug. 1, Brandon Lagerquist will serve as the district’s director for assessment, research and evaluation.
He will analyze student data as well as work with principals to assess school improvement plans.
Currently, Lagerquist serves in a similar role for the Edmonds School District.
Anacortes district leadership said they chose him after an open, competitive search process.
“I am excited to bring Brandon to our team,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement from the district. “Having worked with him in Edmonds, I know he will be able to implement and interpret data systems that will drive student improvement.”
Lagerquist has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Central Washington University and two master’s degrees, one a master of science in experimental psychology from Central and one a master in educational leadership from the University of Washington.
He previously served as student learning data analyst for the Northshore School District and Research and assessment specialist at Olympic College.
“Student data and our ability to interpret it can help drive student achievement and success,” Lagerquist said in the district statement. “I am looking forward to supporting the district’s principals, staff, and teachers in this work.”
