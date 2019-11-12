Racial slurs in the hallways at school. Students who use a “just joking” reasoning when using disparaging remarks. Teachers who don’t know how to help students who need extra assistance.
Parents and community members voiced several concerns about issues facing students at Anacortes High School last week at the district-run meeting called an Equity Convening.
Superintendent Mark Wenzel talked to the crowd of about 100 people about what the district is doing and what it should do to make sure all Anacortes students have the same access to education.
The district has problems with equity, and the staff knows it is failing traditionally marginalized kids, like students of color, those with disabilities and students from different socioeconomic backgrounds, Wenzel said.
“We are all in the room because we care about the kids in Anacortes, and we are trying to get better,” he said.
Wenzel spent the last month meeting with various focus groups on the equity issue. A survey also went to about 100 people from the most affected groups.
The meeting was another way to get more feedback and to have a group of people review the School Board’s draft equity policy, he said.
Anacortes is one of the highest-ranking districts in the region in terms of test scores, Wenzel said. But that doesn’t mean some students aren’t being left behind.
About 350 students in the district have some sort of disability, he said. About 18 percent of the district is made up of students of color. Achievement gaps are persistent and aren’t unique to Anacortes, Wenzel said.
While some in the discussion groups expressed frustration at a lack of support in past years, they voiced support of the district making moves toward equity now.
At the event, teacher Angie Miller showed a video about how implicit bias can affect a classroom. She talked about how that unconscious bias can affect how a teacher or other staff member reacts to a student.
Making people aware of their biases can make a difference, Miller said.
The same is true for students who make negative comments about someone’s race or ability and follow it up with a “just kidding,” Wenzel said. That microagression is not OK in Anacortes schools, he said.
One student, Esther Gallahar, posted a letter she had written on the large sheets of paper calling for input. The letter, to Wenzel, detailed acts of racism she had experienced at school.
“These changes will not happen overnight, but I have been struggling with the same problems at the end of my sophomore year that I had been dealing with at the beginning of my time in the Anacortes School District,” she wrote. “I am not in any position of power and no one that looks like me is either; feeling outnumbered is an understatement. I am aware that I am the minority speaking and any changes would be inconvenient for most of the student body. … Yet I still can’t help but hope that when black students come to school in the future they won’t have to deal with the same things that others and I have had to struggle with.”
Other attendees of the convening posted messages for the district.
“My daughter also had problems on the basketball court, where racial slurs were directed at her by parents of opposing team. And no one did anything about it,” one wrote. “To best understand the problem, address the people who are the victims of the problem. The voice is coming from experience,” wrote another.
The Anacortes Dyslexia Network presented a letter to the board about what students with dyslexia go through and highlighted the lack of support by the district.
Disabilities of students should be addressed because they often tie in with the socioeconomic status of the students, the letter states. Students who can’t afford private tutoring often fall behind in class.
Disabilities can be invisible, like students struggling with dyslexia and with the Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD, the letter states.
“Every student needs access to appropriate curriculum and teaching techniques so that every student in the district can thrive,” the letter states.
Each person who attended the forum was able to read over and give feedback on the district’s draft Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy. The document lists the district’s belief statements from the strategic plan that best relate to equity, including, “We believe that each child has tremendous potential and is worth of our best effort. We provide a safe environment where students can thrive and know they are valued.”
It also includes how the district plans to approach the equity issue, such as “interrupting inequitable practices, examining biases and creating inclusive multicultural school environments for adults and children.”
According to the document, the district understands that implicit and institutional biases are present “based on race, income, disability, gender orientation, sexual orientation and other factors.”
To reduce the achievement gaps present from those factors, the district must actively create more equitable access to opportunities while allocating resources to students who need them an highlighting the importance of equity and addressing biases on all levels.
