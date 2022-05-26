Erin Duez is the next principal at Anacortes High School.
The current AHS assistant principal and principal at Cap Sante High School takes over her new position July 1.
“I believe Erin will be an excellent principal for students and staff. She has the adaptive, technical, and relationship skills for leading a high school,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement from the Anacortes School District. “It was a difficult decision. We had two excellent, well-qualified candidates, and I carefully weighed feedback from staff, students, community, and families in each stage of the process before making a decision.”
Brian Hanrahan, the principal at Island View Elementary School, was also a finalist for the position.
Duez holds a doctorate degree in education from Seattle Pacific University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Loyola Marymount University and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Bryn Mawr College. She previously taught science at middle and high schools, served as assistant principal at LaVenture Middle School in Mount Vernon and served as an AVID coordinator and instructional coach.
In her new leadership role, Duez will oversee about 80 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 700 students at AHS. She replaces Principal Daniel Williams, who resigned earlier this year.
The School District will now start a recruitment process to fill Duez’s current role.
It is also looking for a new principal at Anacortes Middle School. An interview with finalists for that position is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the AHS library and live-streamed on youtube.com/ahslive.
