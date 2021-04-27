The Anacortes School District has a new administrator: Kia duNann.
DuNann will start as the assistant principal at Anacortes Middle School on July 1.
Right now, she is the assistant principal for the Snohomish School District. She has served in the positions at both Snohomish High School and Centennial Middle School. She has also served as associate principal, activity coordinator and leadership teacher and special education teacher in the Lake Washington and Federal Way school districts.
“I was deeply impressed by Ms. duNann’s depth and breadth of background, including student support systems,” AMS Principal Patrick Harrington said in a district press release. “We had an incredibly competitive pool of candidates to choose from, and I believe that Ms. duNann’s experience, background and ability to create connections with staff and students will be a great fit for our AMS family.”
As someone who has a background in multitiered systems of support for students, curriculum development and alignment, duNann has been engaged in student leadership programs across the state.
The assistant principal position at AMS was vacant over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the role, duNann will oversee student attendance and discipline, AVID coordination and promoting a positive culture for all students and staff.
“I was particularly impressed by Ms. duNann’s experience as an administrator committed to systems alignment and student improvement, as well as her background in special education, AVID, and equity,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the release.
In the release, duNann talked about her excitement to move into the Anacortes community.
“I am looking forward to moving to Anacortes in the coming weeks, getting to know the staff and community better, and building relationships with our families and students,” duNann said. “I believe that administrators in conjunction with school staff can have a great impact on our students’ opportunity to learn and develop as a whole child, and I look forward to joining your team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.