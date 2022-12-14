As the Anacortes School District moves toward making necessary budget cuts before the next school year, it is examining everything it can to reduce costs.
Originally, the district expected a $2.6 million shortfall due to rising costs and falling enrollment.
Expenses are growing even faster than normal, including a large cost of living adjustment this year, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
As the year goes on, the shortfall could grow closer to $3.8 million for the following year.
The district hosted the first of its community town halls Thursday, Dec. 8. The next, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, will dive into the proposed cuts to the school budget. Then, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, another town hall event will allow the public to discuss the final decisions on reductions.
A Budget Advisory Council also meets monthly and is open to the public. The district wants to provide people with every opportunity to share ideas, Irish said.
Already, the district has made cuts to staff and materials totaling about $586,000. Further reductions could include positions, programs and any other expenses.
About 88% of the district's costs are tied to staff.
That means that moving forward, there is not a single employee in the Anacortes School District who will not be affected by these budget decisions, Irish said. They will either lose their jobs, see hours or workdays decreased and possibly see their workload grow as staff is reduced, he said.
Staff cuts are starting in the district office, as far from classrooms as possible, Irish said. The district is focusing on its Strategic Plan's commitment to a strong curriculum and instruction.
"We want to maintain an extraordinary experience for our kids," Irish said.
Decreased enrollment is taking a toll. There was a drop of about 200 students in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began, Irish said.
In general, for the past 10 years, enrollment fallen by about 1% per year, district Finance Director Mike Sullivan said.
The district receives a certain amount of funding per student. Fewer students mean in less funding, Sullivan said. The local levies approved by taxpayers are also capped by the state, so the school can only collect so much per student.
The enrollment drop is expected to continue, largely because it costs so much to live here, Irish said. Fewer families with children are living here, and birth rates are generally decreasing.
The number of incoming kindergartners each year is just lower than the number of graduating seniors, so even without any other change in the grades in between, the overall enrollment would fall, Sullivan said.
Knowing that this is the new normal will at least let the district plan ahead, Irish said.
The district's Budget Advisory Council is spending its next meetings going through expenses and categorizing them as required, essential or discretionary, Sullivan said. Discretionary items will then be discussed as decisions about reductions are made.
