The new school year is just over a month away, and there’s still no clear path for how students will be educated.
The Anacortes School District is one of many still contemplating options, and even though Anacortes had already presented a few possibilities, it remains to be seen if there will really be much of a choice.
COVID-19 cases are rising more quickly in Skagit County in July than they did in previous months, with 234 new cases with days still to go. The only month with a higher confirmed count was April at 195. A recent message from state Superintendent Chris Reykdal of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction acknowledges the dilemma.
“Increasingly, parents and staff are saying they don’t feel safe coming back,” Reykdal said in a video July 22. “Cases are on the rise, hospitalizations are on the rise, and likely, deaths are on the rise.”
He asked for the public’s patience as superintendents and boards make difficult decisions.
The Mount Vernon School District, meanwhile, announced Monday that it’s going online until at least Dec. 18.
Anacortes proposed a choice for families between a hybrid online and in-person model and going into a fully online school. But the district is still exploring all options, new Superintendent Justin Irish said.
The district’s School Board was meeting Tuesday night to discuss the fall reopening plan and what options lay in front of students and staff. The board also discussed delaying the start of school until Sept. 14. Their decision was not available at press time, but information will be provided at goanacortes.com.
No matter what is decided, the education experience will be different from the spring.
The learning will be “much more robust,” and attendance will be required, he said.
The district “didn’t have everything in place last time because it happened so quickly,” Irish said at a recent meeting.
Schools using an online format must work to provide childcare options for children with working parents, help with connectivity and technology, provide meals to those who need them and help with additional support students need, according to an OSPI release.
If students are meeting in person, face coverings must be worn, hygiene rules followed with distancing between students and staff remaining at least 6 feet.
As the district began delving into the possibilities for the school year, more questions arose and guidelines kept changing — even as of last week when Gov. Jay Inslee announced additional guidelines designed to help slow the surge of COVID-19 cases.
Remote learning models must still work to identify child care options for school-age children whose guardians cannot stay home; address gaps in connectivity and technology so each student is able to access their online learning; continue providing school meals for students who need them; and determine which students need additional support and deliver that support, Reykdal said in a news release.
Districts that bring students on campuses must follow health and cleanliness protocols, including daily health screenings for staff and students, he said.
Irish has said the district is focused on bringing quality learning to all students, including those requiring special services, while still keeping everyone safe.
There are still a lot of questions to answer, but they are working every day to find solutions, he said.
