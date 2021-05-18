Colleen Marinkov, a third-grade teacher at Fidalgo Elementary School, is this year’s recipient of the Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award.
According to the Anacortes School District, Marinkov, who has taught in the district for more than 30 years, uses art as a way to reach students.
“Mrs. Marinkov teaches required content through art, which makes learning in her classroom engaging and rewarding,” Stephanie Ward, a Fidalgo second-grade teacher, said via her nomination. “By using several different types of media, she reaches more students. Over the years, students have learned that they have a true gift for performing in front of an audience because they had the opportunity with a play or musical that she organized.”
The Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award was created in 1977 and is given each spring to a student, faculty member, administrator, school director, community member or community organization who has made an outstanding contribution to the cultural arts in the Anacortes School District during the current school year.
“I am honored to receive this award and especially to be recognized by my peers,” Marinkov said in a district press release. “I love teaching through art, and I especially love seeing how children apply their creativity in different ways.”
Marinkov will be recognized at the May 20 School Board meeting, which takes place both in-person at Brodniak Hall and online. The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m., and in-person attendance at school board meetings is allowed up to 25% capacity.
In-person attendees are encouraged to pre-register.
Information: asd103.org
