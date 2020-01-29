Area school leaders are again appealing to the state Legislature, asking for a lift of the levy lid imposed in 2018 that they say is causing school budget deficits throughout the region.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, represents the 40th District, which includes the San Juan Islands and parts of Whatcom and Skagit counties, including Anacortes. She spoke to the state Senate’s Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee on Monday, asking them to look at three bills that would ease the levy lid the state.
The current law limits most districts to taxing the lesser amount of either $2,500 per student or $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. A law change last session lifted that to $3,000 per student or $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, but only for districts with more than 40,000 full-time students, meaning it only applies to the Seattle School District.
Three bills are up for discussion in the committee, all about the levy lid. Lovelett asked the committee to strongly consider all three, which she said could have far-reaching impacts.
The levy limits, she said, “did leave quite a number of districts behind.”
Senate Bill 6533 would increase the per pupil levy limit to $3,000 for all districts.
Senate Bill 6344 would allow districts to choose whether they wanted to collect either $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value or the maximum amount the state chooses per pupil. They would no longer need to collect the lesser of the two.
Senate Bill 6477 would allow districts to collect the voter-approved amount for the maintenance and operation levy in place in 2018.
Districts around the state are looking at large deficits. The levy lid was put in place as part of the “McCleary Fix” court decision, meant to have the state fully fund basic education. Because a statewide property tax now provides more money to the schools, the state looked to ease the burden of how much more taxpayers would have to pay at a local level.
For Anacortes, most of the state money went to pay teacher salaries, which left little for enrichment programs and other essentials, Anacortes Superintendent Mark Wenzel said.
Testifying in Olympia with Anacortes School Board President Bobbilyn Hogge, Wenzel spoke about the dilemma of offering competitive teacher pay while funding other programs at the district. A balance is needed, he said.
Wenzel said the problem is losing accountability at the local level.
Anacortes voters approved a levy to fund programs at the school. The district is accountable to those voters, who Wenzel said are dedicated to students in this community, but can’t provide all the programs if $1 million in voter-approved funds are left on the table because of state limits.
The levy limits are complex issues, and there is tax fatigue for voters, but money already approved is now being cut from districts, Lovelett said.
“We would hate to lose great staff or great programs in our school districts,” she said.
