The past 14 months have been difficult for many people, including students.
The Anacortes School District is putting together a plan to help students recover from learning loss and a lack of social-emotional development that came from participating in remote learning for most of the year.
The Anacortes School Board approved the plan on May 20.
The plan, as required by the state, outlines the student supports that will be available over the coming year to help students. For Anacortes, that includes extra time before and after school for teacher help, summer school, extra work for early learners, extracurricular activities, professional learning to help teachers and more student feedback when crafting plans.
The state requires an equity assessment tool as part of the plan. This will help identify where students are and what’s needed to make sure everyone has access to equitable outcomes, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
One of the increased supports is through the summer Impact Program, which is traditionally for students going into early grades who need a little extra help before the fall. Over the summers, numbers have increased for participating students in key academic areas.
The program is being expanded this summer to serve students between kindergarten and 12th grade, district Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller said at the May 20 meeting.
The district is also bringing in more assessments to monitor students’ knowledge level and to check on social-emotional health, find out how much learning has been lost, and check on their social-emotional health, she said.
MAP testing is being updated, she said.
There will also be more professional learning for teachers, which could mean hiring in areas that need a boost or spreading services and resources around to more schools.
The beginning of this process is working directly with families and parents to find out what students need, Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said.
“We are starting with small group family engagement,” she said. “We start small, and then it will grow.”
