In homes across Anacortes, coffee filters are transforming into snowmen, and the sounds of “The Nutcracker” are coming from overturned laundry baskets and salad bowls.
Island View Elementary School teachers Amy Kammenga and Octavia Schultz are bringing some holiday cheer through computer screens to their students.
Kammenga teaches first- through fourth-grade students in her life skills program. Each student is working toward different goals but with one over-arching themed unit that everyone is working on. The activities are things all students can do, even at different ages and abilities.
This month, that theme is snow. Each week, Kammenga reads a different book with the class and then they complete hands-on art activities on that theme. Usually one book is fiction, another a storybook and there’s often some poetry, Kammenga said.
Kammenga is following a curriculum called Made for Me Literacy, which was developed by a fellow special education teacher.
Students have responded well, and snow has definitely been a favorite.
“When I first introduced it, they all had a big smile on their faces,” she said. “Everybody talks about how they love snow or that they hope they get a lot of snow this year.”
Last week, the students read “Snow” by Uri Shulevitz. Then they turned coffee filters and colored paper into snowman faces.
The students also write out stories to go along with their snowmen.
They are simple stories, like what the student imagines his or her snowman likes to do or what he or she is feeling, Kammenga said. It helps the students engage in the work they are doing, even at a distance.
Her students have a different experience than many, in that they had returned to in-person school in starting mid-September before the pandemic sent them back to remote learning.
She was able to send home materials with them before the school doors closed, and she now meets with her students via Zoom once each day.
Also at Island View, Schultz is reaching out to students via music. She records videos for her students, instead of meeting with them via Zoom calls. Her younger students (in kinder through third grade) have two music lessons a week and the older students have one per week.
For the last few weeks of lessons, Schultz turned to the classic music of “The Nutcracker.”
Every class heard the story through books tailored to each age group.
Then, they listened to songs like “March,” the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and the “Waltz of the Snowflakes.”
Each grade level has different lessons around the same set of music, she said.
Younger students completed movement exercises to go along with the songs. They are being creative at home, using scarves, clean cloth napkins, T-shirts or any other fabric they can find, Schultz said.
Movement helps them keep engaged in a way that sitting and listening wouldn’t.
In fifth grade, students worked on bucket drumming. They didn’t have the same instruments that they would in class, so the students improvised, using buckets, salad bowls, laundry baskets or sides of a chair.
Some students were already familiar with “The Nutcracker;” others were not.
“Not a lot of live performances are happening, so this was a way for them to connect to the story,” Schultz said.
Learning continues this week.
Young students are watching clips of the ballet and drawing illustrations to go with the story.
Students in third to fifth grade are veering a little from the classic Tchaikovsky story. They are going to instead be working on the Duke Ellington version, which takes the story’s themes and sets them during the Harlem Renaissance.
The students are learning about famous musicians of that time and how the pieces were adapted to different time periods.
“It’s another side of ‘The Nutcracker,’” Schultz said.
