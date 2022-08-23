Seeing a flurry of police activity outside of a school could put a knot in anyone’s stomach these days, but preparing for the worst takes more than studying how to react from the comfort of a desk chair.
That’s why the Anacortes Police Department held active training sessions earlier this month at Island View Elementary School, so that officers could physically practice how they would respond in various scenarios from dealing with how to enter a building when a threat is inside to facing active shooters while handling bystanders and injured victims. Community members helped with role-playing.
The training is something every APD officer goes through, Police Chief Dave Floyd said.
Officers arriving on the scene of a potentially dangerous situation at a school have little time to prepare and react to what they may face. Having on-the-ground practice is essential to readiness, he said.
Trainings like this one have happened for years here, but tragedies like the deadly school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead are reminders that such dangers persist. The much-criticized slow police response in Uvalde put a spotlight on the need for law enforcement training.
Safety in Anacortes
The confused and delayed response to the deadly active shooter in Uvalde would not happen in Anacortes, Floyd said.
Anacortes officers won’t be waiting outside a school when there is a threat inside, he said.
“Our response for many years now has been to pretty expeditiously get into the school and start addressing those threats,” Floyd said.
Washington state requires every school district to have a comprehensive school safety plan in place that is updated annually. The Anacortes School District and police have been working together on their plan for more than a decade, Floyd said.
Planning and regular practice are key, he said.
“As a parent of two kids in the district, I’m very confident in our response plan,” Floyd said.
Part of the focus of the recent active shooter drill was on single-officer response because it could happen that just one officer arrives first, he said.
Anacortes officers will take an aggressive approach if something happens.
“That means getting into the school as fast as possible and immediately going toward what the threat may be,” Floyd said.
Officers also don’t have to wait for command authorization to act when danger is immediate.
“Your job is to make those decisions,” Floyd said. “We hire intelligent people here to be able to make those decisions on their own without
approval of a command officer ahead of time. If you see someone that is carrying a gun in a school and they’ve already taken shots, you don’t need to wait for command approval; you need to address that.”
When Floyd was still a patrol officer, the active shooter protocol said to first find a custodian or janitor when something happened because they generally have all the keys. That’s not the most efficient way to gain access during a crisis, he said.
During construction of the new high school buildings, an electronic locking safety system was put into place. Now, all police officers have a key fob that allows them access at any time, including during a lockdown. The system is tracked by computer and logs who accesses a door and when.
“We can have a lot quicker response to getting in the building,” he said.
Floyd would like to see the same happen at all the Anacortes schools, but it’s expensive. He has reached out to area legislators to pursue funding for more safety improvements and retrofits of older buildings with better security.
“We want to eliminate wasting valuable time,” Floyd said.
The chief said he also would like to add another school resource officer. There is currently one who splits his time between the middle and high schools. Ideally, there would be two full-time officers who could also spend some time at the elementary schools, he said.
Since the officer started at the schools seven years ago, calls at the schools have dropped significantly, Floyd said. The officer also helps make connections with students.
“It has been, I think, very efficient in preventing crimes before they happen,” Floyd said.
At the schools
The schools have their own role to play in keeping safe.
All external school doors stay locked, Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish said. Anyone who wants to enter must speak with the front office and sign in to go inside the schools.
Anacortes schools go through a safety drill each month. They cycle through the different kinds of drills, including fire, earthquakes, lockdowns and lockouts.
A district safety committee includes staff members plus the school resource officer funded in part by the district and in part by the City of Anacortes.
Irish also joined that committee when he started a few years ago but noticed that some processes were out of date or inconsistent. He hired a consultant to audit all safety procedures. The committee then revamped the plan, which was approved in June and is being implemented now ahead of school starting.
Principals will meet with their staff and then meet regularly to stay up to date as things change.
“Throughout the year, we are going to use these policies and procedures with our drills,” Irish said. “We want to make sure this isn’t something that just sits on a shelf.”
Practice, education and discussion mean the policies and procedures are clear and consistent across the district, he said.
“Our main thing is making sure we have one document, one routine,” he said.
Irish implemented an easy alert system that connects leaders at each school and the district office with the police and fire departments. That way, if something happens, an alert goes to the administration immediately. It keeps everyone in the loop and keeps communication and instruction clear, Irish said.
Drills with students are focused on what they should do in a crisis situation, like staying quiet, locking the doors and staying out of sight, Irish said. They do not include any dramatization of violence but can still be scary for students. One role of the school resource officer is to talk about safety and being prepared.
“Our goal is to put a system in place that is predictable,” Irish said. “We want them to be able to exit the building efficiently or lock down efficiently.”
There are also processes in place for parent and student reunification, he said.
Irish said he hadn’t heard this summer from parents who are afraid to send their kids to school.
“I believe we have an amazing set of professionals and with new tools and practice, through routine, I think people’s anxiety will be reduced,” he said.
From parents’
perspectives
While the fear of a school shooting is a real fear, it doesn’t outweigh the good that school brings, according to mom and Anacortes School Board President Jennie Beltramini.
“While I do think about security and the safety of my children, honestly a shooting could happen anywhere and it is not productive to worry,” she said in an email. “We are excited for the school year to begin. Starting a new school year is always full of anticipation and excitement in our house, seeing friends again, starting sports and activities, getting back into routines, and learning is what we focus on.”
Beltramini said her family has been personally affected by a school shooting, so she has been an active member of the conversation and actions around school security for years.
“I believe there are many root causes that need to be addressed to make public spaces across the country safer,” she said in her email. “In Anacortes, I am proud of the safety measures the district has taken over the past year. Dr. Irish, district leaders, and the school resource officer worked this past year, prior to the Uvalde shooting, to update school and district safety plans and procedures. There are current measures in place for communication and safety protocols. School safety is a priority of the school board and district, and we will continue to work collaboratively with community partners to improve safety and preventative measures.”
School Board member Meredith McIlmoyle, who is a mom of two kids in the district, said she is focusing more on the good than the bad.
“I think that I would be naive to not have concerns about my children’s safety in any school in our country,” she said in an email. “However, it’s not front and center on my mind as we think about the great year ahead for our kids. There is so much to look forward to with a new school year, and that’s our focus as a family.”
When it comes to creating a school environment that’s safer for all kids, there’s no simple answer, she said.
“Our country needs to address common sense gun reform, a mental health crisis with our kids, the rise in hate groups and an overall building of community and support for our young people,” she said in her email. “In the meantime, schools are addressing safety measures in many different ways. I am proud of the job that the Anacortes School District team is doing to keep my children safe when they are at school. ASD is always looking for ways that we can be doing better and adjusting to current, best practices.”
District administration keeps the School Board informed about changes to policies and updates about how safety is being addressed at the schools, McIlmoyle said. As a parent and a School Board member, she said she has complete faith in the district’s response plan and policies it has put in place.
