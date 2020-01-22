The calendar is shifting for Anacortes School District students for the next couple of months to make up for the three days students missed last week due to snow.
Friday, originally scheduled as a half day, is now a full day for students. Friday, Jan. 31, is now a half day.
March 13 is now a school day for students, as is March 22. The last day of school is shifting from June 18 to June 19.
An updated calendar is available at asd103.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.