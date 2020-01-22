The calendar is shifting for Anacortes School District students for the next couple of months to make up for the three days students missed last week due to snow.

Friday, originally scheduled as a half day, is now a full day for students. Friday, Jan. 31, is now a half day.

March 13 is now a school day for students, as is March 22. The last day of school is shifting from June 18 to June 19.

An updated calendar is available at asd103.org.

More from this section

Load comments