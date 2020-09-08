Teacher assignments are going out to students and families who are gearing up to start their year with the Anacortes School District online.
The district’s two programs (one completely online and one a hybrid model with the chance to return this year if safety allows) start Monday, and district staff is working to welcome students to classrooms, distribute computers and get ready for the year.
An elementary school “street and greet” for students to meet their teachers and receive some paper and pencil grade-level materials is 2-5 p.m. Thursday. Principals will reach out to families for more details and parents are asked to place a sign in their car windows designating their students grade.
Anacortes Middle School is hosting back-to-school nights when students will be allowed in the building one at a time, socially distanced. Eighth-grade night was Tuesday. Seventh-graders can visit from 6-8 p.m. today, and sixth-graders can visit from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
School visits for ASD@Home, the fully online model this year, will be offfered virtually during the first week of school.
Technology pick-up for newly enrolled students students, including those in kindergarten, and those who still need a device is 2-7 p.m. Thursday and 9-2 p.m. Friday. Laptops can be picked up behind the middle school.
The Anacortes Schools Foundation has a free supply closet behind the back doors at the middle school, left over from this year’s Ready to Learn Fair. The cabinet will be restocked until supplies run out and are available to all Anacortes students who need them.
Starting next week, the district will provide meals to all children who need one, regardless of free or reduced-price eligibility. School vans will stop at various locations around town, and the high school will have two times available for pickup. Visit www.asd103.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.