Beginning Tuesday, school will be canceled for more than 28,000 students in Skagit County, including the Anacortes School District.

Amid growing concerns of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the superintendents of all seven public school districts in Skagit County announced in a joint news release that their districts would be shutting down until Monday, April 27.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

