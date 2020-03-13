Beginning Tuesday, school will be canceled for more than 28,000 students in Skagit County, including the Anacortes School District.
Amid growing concerns of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the superintendents of all seven public school districts in Skagit County announced in a joint news release that their districts would be shutting down until Monday, April 27.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.