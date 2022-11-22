The Anacortes Schools Foundation is putting stories at the front of its Celebrate the Season festivities this year, looking at both classic stories and the stories of students here in town, Executive Director Marta McClintock said.
This year's theme is "A Storybook Holiday."
It's the 10th anniversary of the event this year and will come with some updates and new features, McClintock said.
The celebration started when the district's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) committee took over a festival of trees to help raise money to help fund programs for Anacortes students. Then, the foundation, which only focused on scholarships at that time, brought the committee and project under its umbrella.
Now, the foundation helps fund many things for the district, including those scholarships and programs, and mental health in partnership with Island Health, McClintock said.
As the school budget continues to be cut, the Anacortes Schools Foundation will be called on to provide an even bigger role the next couple of years, she said. The foundation will continue to strive to provide enrichment opportunities for students.
The foundation hosts its Celebrate the Season event every year. One portion is the dinner, which is the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year, and the other is the holiday fair, which allows families to play games, complete crafts and take pictures with Santa.
This year, the foundation is offering both in-person and at-home ways to support students. In addition to the dinner, there is an online auction that opens Wednesday.
The virtual options allows people who don't want to buy a ticket to dinner or who aren't comfortable being out in crowds to still help contribute to the success of Anacortes kids, McClintock said.
The online auction includes items such as e-bikes and private painting parties.
Tickets are already sold out to the in-person gala dinner.
The holiday fair, with activities for kids, is Dec. 10 at the Transit Shed. The next day, Fidalgo Island Rotary will host a gingerbread house contest.
