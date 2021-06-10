It was a big night for students and the community this past week when the Anacortes Schools Foundation handed out roughly $315,000 in scholarships to more than 100 area graduates at its annual scholarship night.
The foundation received a record 114 applications, topping last year’s record of 113, foundation Director Marta McClintock said.
The foundation oversees scholarships from different groups, organizations and donors and handed out 107 of them Tuesday, June 1, on the football field at the high school.
“The Anacortes Schools Foundation is incredibly proud of you. Your community is incredibly proud of you,” McClintock told the assembled group of students and parents at the event.
Superintendent Justin Irish, who helped hand out awards, congratulated the students and wished them luck in their future as they pursue their dreams.
As the leaders announced each scholarship, they shared a little about the passions and dreams of the graduates.
Some want to start their own businesses, fly planes or become lawyers. Others want to help people with special needs, work with marine life or invent things to make life easier.
In the fall, they will go near and far, with some studying at Skagit Valley College and others heading to Canada and Prague.
The Anacortes Schools Foundation handed out 12 awards this year from its own organization, based on academics, citizenship and a commitment to excellence. They went to Olivia Feist, Joey Keltner, Teja Rasmussen, Heidi Vandyk, Brigid Mack, Aaliyah Spencer, Brendan Hodgson, Jessica Augustoni, Abigail Schnabel, Gabriella Snowman, Maia Stovel, Charlie Ryerson and Lauren McClintock.
Lauren McClintock also earned the Vincent Active Award, which she plans to use to study political science and history at the University of Washington to become a lawyer. Also earning a Vincent Active Award was Joe Cutter.
Ellie Goodwin earned two awards at the ceremony, a Marathon Community Scholarship and the Pete Larkworthy Scholarship, which goes to a student who plans to study mechanical engineering. Goodwin loves taking things apart and putting them back together and according to her application, her bedroom doubles as the family repair shop.
Also winning a Marathon Community Scholarship is Kyler Martindale.
New this year are the Gordon Bruchner Engineering Scholarships, which went to Sara Kumar, Noah Masten, Ethan Harris and Logan Hilyer.
The Kiwanis Sunrisers awarded seven scholarships to Amelia Gegen, Makenna Goss, Lauren Harrison, Alyssa Jensen, Ziming Lin and Alaina Schafer.
Goss also earned a KaNDe Scholarship, which goes to students who will study nursing. Goss already completed her first year of school at Skagit Valley College through Running Start and plans to study to become a registered nurse and eventually a physician’s assistant. A second KaNDe Scholarship went to Nicole Romer.
Jensen also earned a Chuck and Kay Starkovich Technical Scholarship. She has an associate’s degree and plans to attend Bellingham Technical College in the fall to study IT and cloud computing. Another Starkovich Scholarship went to Jazzmin Serrano. Another award from the same family is the Chuck and Kay Starkovich Education Scholarship, new this year, which went to Conner Cunningham.
Alaina Schafer also earned a Leroy Hirni Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Schafer, a graduate from Cap Sante High School, plans to attend Evergreen Beauty School to become a hairstylist and licensed cosmetologist.
A second of the Hirni scholarships goes to Adayla Rogers, who also earned a Jack L. Symonds Memorial Scholarship. At Skagit Valley College, she will study graphic design and hopes to become a concept and character artist for video games and short films.
The Deskin Scholarship went to six students: Gunner Hering, Isaac Paul, Chloe Stroud, Mason Bakke, Hayden Long and Lee Rudge.
Shell Puget Sound Refinery handed out four scholarships to Christian Pol Managan, Alek Miller, Savannah Sparks and Hannah Weeks.
The Anacortes Kiwanis Noon Club handed out eight scholarships, many of which were in memory of specific former members, to Gabriella Zumpano, Joshua Digweed, Jaida Mason, Alex Carroll, Eliza Senff, Cooper Nichols, Matthew Lowrie and Madison Debruler.
Lowrie also earned a Temcov Family Foundation Scholarship. He plans to study science at Baylor University in the fall. Others getting the Temcov scholarships are Laren Long, Victoria Pittman, Kaitlin Lang and Alyssa Kiser.
New this year is the Mark A. Edson Legacy Fund STEM Scholarship, which went to Woojun Jeong. Another scholarship from the fund focuses on trade school students. This year’s awardees are Lillyan Randall, Kevin McClellan, Joshua Smeltzer and Jonah Umayam.
Both Lillyan Randall and Kevin McClellan also earned Eastern Star Madrona Chapter #89 scholarships. Randall is graduating from Cap Sante High School and plans to attend Evergreen Beauty School. McClellan will pitch for Skagit Valley College’s baseball team next year and wants to become a firefighter or trade worker.
Joshua Smeltzer also earned the Trident Seafoods Scholarship. He plans to study auto and diesel technology along with welding and metal fabrication and Skagit Valley College next year.
Jonah Umayam also earned the Floyd Willette Scholarship to study film and animation at Skagit Valley College.
Ella Villines earned two awards this year, a Bill Wells Memorial Scholarship and a Frances M. Hyland Scholarship. Villines will study at Western Washington University with plans to follow with law school.
The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands gave out three awards to Kathryn Kamp, Jayden Zaharris and Katie Parker.
Other winners are Alizee Hargrove (Nathan Estvold Memorial Scholarship), Ashleigh Merrill (Brar Science Scholarship), Amy Aggergaard (Sherry Chavers’ Scholarship for the Arts), Emilie Shjarback (Sherry Chavers’ Scholarship for the Arts), Kyler Martindale (Marathon Community Scholarship), Graham Quitno (Okerlund Family Trust Scholarship), Hunter Berard (Okerlund Family Trust Scholarship), Alaura Swanson (George L. Keys Memorial Scholarship), Madeline Lowrie (Island Hospital Scholarship in Memory of S.A. John Carabba), Olivia Schwartz (Island Hospital Scholarship in Memory of S.A. John Carabba), Emmalee Carlson (Cathy Ruschmann Memorial Scholarship), Sydney Long (Benjamin Guy Masters Memorial Scholarship), Sharyn Richmond (Greg and Sue Monaghan Cap Sante Scholarship) and Annabella Isaacson (Fidalgo Masonic Lodge Scholarship).
Also, Allison Perez (Anacortes Sister Cities Association Scholarship), Lauren Markovich (Bill and Dorothy “Ho” Taylor Scholarship), Ella Frost (Bill and Dorothy “Ho” Taylor Scholarship), Joshua Ocampo (Harold H. “Bud” Turner Scholarship), Woojun Jeong (Mark A. Edson Legacy Fund STEM Scholarship), Amanda Elling (Joe Fox Award), Matthew Lujan (Harry W. Kegel and James L. Rumsey Scholarship), Natalya Smith (Max and Janet Rumble Scholarship), Allison Weber (AHS PTSA Scholarship), Lauren Cunningham (AHS PTSA), Conner Cho (Jack and Vi Frisk Scholarship), Adrien Garcia (Conner Wollam Memorial Scholarship), Abigail Hogge (Dr. Malcolm Snyder Memorial Scholarship), Zoie Schwartz (Dr. Malcolm Snyder Memorial Scholarship), Carolina Schwetz (Richard A. and Marjorie Waldron Memorial Scholarship), Sienna Gallahar (Skagit Rebekah Lodge #82 Memorial Scholarship), Ava Kephart (Arnold and Cressa Houle Memorial Scholarship), Benjamin Fountain (Jean L. Copeland Memorial Scholarship), Caden McOmber (Jim Rice Scholarship), Harley Hough (Gordon Flannigan Memorial Scholarship) and Balihar Sandu (Kirvin Smith Memorial Scholarship).
In addition to graduating seniors, the foundation also awards scholarships to current college students. This year, that was Hannah Cross, Vince Jackson, Liam Patrick, Ava Martin and Kaitlyn Sage, Emma Bakke and Steven Sikic, Chase Cornett, Jayden Frydenlund and Evan Rodriguez, Astrid Kainz, Sarah Quinn, Zachary Bowman, Wesley Leow and Hannah Reilly, Thomas Dylan, Calder Wood, Giulia Wood, Oleksii Bondar, Nicole Houppermans, Anna Prewitt and Ava Hawkins. Victoria Frost and Kody Hargett are receiving Kathleen Dickison Scholarships and Grace Hill is receiving her second year of the Max and Janet Ramble Scholarship.
Maggie Betts is receiving the second year of the Bill and Dorothy “Ho” Taylor Scholarships, and Milly Lee is receiving a second year Hsu Family Scholarship. New awards this year go to Grace Evans, Hope Evans, Grace Tesch and Zoe Yanega. The Ann W. Nord full-ride Nursing Scholarship is awarded to Nicole McInerney, two new Jim and Joyce Anderson Vocational Scholarships are going to Emma Bakke and Jayden Freydenlund, the Richard Bliss White Memorial Scholarship is going to Mackenzie Wakefield, the Rosa Walrath Memorial Librarian Scholarship to Marya Jallad, Norton Scholarship presented by Kiwanis Noon to Clare Martin, the Tom Stowe Memorial Scholarship is presented to Gabriella Erb, and the Greg Horak Memorial Scholarship goes to Allyson Von Hagel.
