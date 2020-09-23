The first week of school is over for the Anacortes School District, and school leaders are proud of what’s happened so far as they’ve worked to fix any trouble spots and turned their attention to bringing students back into classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall, I am very pleased with how everything turned out,” Superintendent Justin Irish said.
With some teachers working in the buildings, he was able to walk through classrooms and watch teachers engage with students virtually. They were building community and relationships, something that always happens in that first week, he said.
“It was harder than I expected to see the empty hallways and the empty classrooms,” Irish said. “We’re here to serve kids, and it’s been emotional for all of us.”
Considering the district had to essentially build a new learning model from the ground up, things are going well, he said.
School leaders are still hoping to bring students back to school as quickly and safely possible, he said.
The goal now is to bring back kindergarten through third grade by the end of October, though plans may have to change, Irish said.
Those decisions depend partly on class size and, of course, partly on the status of the pandemic. When in class, students would need to sit 6 feet apart. With enrollment numbers of some classrooms, there is no way to fit enough desks into the space.
As of Tuesday morning, elementary enrollment across the Anacortes district was 932 students, 627 students at Anacortes Middle School, 53 at Cap Sante High School and 725 at Anacortes High School. For the fully remote learning option for the year, ASD@Home, enrollment was at 423.
As of now, staff is working on how to balance classroom sizes and staffing to fit the needs of a physical school reopening, Irish said.
The district would like to bring the youngest students in every day, but may have to consider an alternating day model.
After the youngest students are back at school, the district can start phasing in older students, Irish said.
“I appreciate everyone’s flexibility, grace and understanding as we are navigating a whole new world,” he said.
