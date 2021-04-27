The Anacortes School District remains on track for students to return to four full days of in-person instruction each week, despite a small outbreak of cases linked to athletics.
Three COVID-19 cases among students have been linked to on-site athletic exposure, according to the district. Staff went through contact tracing and determined 13 other students may have been exposed. Those students are now quarantining at home for 14 days and are recommended to take a COVID-19 test before returning to school.
When a student is in quarantine, it’s like a sick day, where students receive their work virtually but do not tune into class virtually, Superintendent Justin Irish said. Teachers cannot lead an in-person class and simultaneously allow students at home to virtually attend class.
So far this year, no cases have been linked to classroom exposure.
“Our mitigation processes have been very successful,” Irish said.
The district is also going over all protocols as it plans for its return to four days of in-person instruction. Each new change to protocols and plans are approved by the Skagit County Health Department. Unless cases rise too much in Skagit County, students should be back at school four days a week starting Thursday, May 6, Irish said. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day for students.
If rates rise to 200 cases per 100,000 people during a 14-day period, students in middle and high school will have to remain at school just two days a week, Irish said.
Even if the county needs to return to Phase 2, younger students will still be back for four days a week starting May 6, Irish said. Students in kindergarten to fifth grade can be kept to small groups, in classrooms, unlike the older students. The groups can stay separate from each other enough to meet state protocols that allow them to be in the classroom, Irish said.
New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington officials say students can sit just 3 feet apart in classrooms, though they must maintain 6 feet of distance during meals.
That means schools can fit more students into the classrooms, allowing all students to return at once instead of in separate groups.
To handle the changes in the last month or so in the school year, schedules had to change to align with transportation and other staffing issues.
Students at Anacortes Middle School will go from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., while students at the two high schools will go from 8:05 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Mount Erie Elementary School runs from 9:10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. while students at Fidalgo and Island View elementary schools will go from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The pre-kindergarten program at Whitney Early Childhood Education Center is 9:25-11:55 a.m. for the morning session and 12:45-3:15 p.m. for the afternoon session.
The district is getting ready for school to be back in person, but those plans still need approval, Superintendent Justin Irish said at a School Board meeting last week.
As of now, the staff is planning to be back in school five days a week in the fall, Irish said at the meeting.
The district is also working with the state on how funding works for districts around Washington. Because of legislative decisions, the district won’t lose money it thought it might lose this year.
The district has no plans to lay off any employees this year or next year, Irish said.
