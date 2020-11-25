Climbing cases of COVID-19 in Anacortes and the surrounding areas mean the Anacortes School District is returning to a fully remote model for all students.
Starting today, students are back at home, learning remotely, until at least Jan. 11. As numbers of cases climb higher in this area, it became nearly impossible to safely staff the classrooms at the schools, Superintendent Justin Irish said Friday.
If a student or a staff member has someone in their own family or small social circle test positive, they have to stay home and quarantine for 14 days. Those situations were arising more often, so the district needs to return to remote learning, he said.
“We are all devastated,” Irish said. “We want our students to be in person in our schools. We know this has a negative impact on our families and have extreme empathy for the heavy burden this is placing on them.”
The change includes students in special education who have been receiving at-school learning since the beginning of the school year, Irish said.
“That comes down to staffing, too,” he said.
Students with special needs can return to the schools earlier than those in the general population, but right now the risk in Anacortes is just too high, he said.
“This is happening not just in Anacortes, but everywhere,” Irish said. “Our country is facing a pandemic, and it’s getting worse. Schools across the nation are shutting down for the same reasons that we are. It has nothing to do with cases in the schools; it has to do with cases in the community.”
Anacortes had 47 new cases between Nov. 5 and 18, a rate of 204 cases per 100,000 people.
Reopening for students in the kindergarten to fifth-grade range can happen, according to guidance from the county Health Department, when cases are between 25 and 75 per 100,000 for all of Skagit County.
Irish urged people to wear a mask, limit social gatherings and avoid travel.
“That’s the way that we in Anacortes can help bring kids back to schools,” he said.
As people quarantine, it’s not just teachers who must stay home, it’s also paraeducators, custodians, administrators and others who keep the schools going, Irish said.
The pool of substitutes is limited, and it also
shrinks as case numbers grow, he said.
“The surge in cases locally is greatly impacting our ability to keep our building even minimally staffed,” Mount Erie Elementary Principal Kevin Schwartz said in a release from the district.
The district will continue to operate its weekly meal pick-up and drop-off program. Meals are available for all children under the age of 18 at no cost. Meals must be ordered the week prior to pick-up and are dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To sign up, and see the pick up locations and menus, visit www.asd103.org/departments_and_programs/food_and_nutrition_services.
