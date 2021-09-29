Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Staffing shortages are hitting many industries right now, and the Anacortes School District is no exception.
The district has several positions open right now, putting a strain on other workers.
Roughly 25 positions are open, most of which are paraeducator positions. The School District is reaching out, holding recruitment events and trying to get more people in the schools, said district Director of Human Resources Connie Sheridan.
The district is closed to volunteers now, Superintendent Justin Irish said. Contact tracing is overwhelming for school nurses, so bringing in nonstaff members isn’t likely to happen.
The good news about the open positions is that they are a result of increased enrollment, Sheridan said. More students mean more state dollars, but they also require more paraeducators to help. That’s especially true now that students are back in school full time, she said.
It’s a good problem to have, but it’s still a problem, she said.
Right now, administrators and other staff members are filling in for paraeducators throughout the district. That leaves them less time to do their jobs, Sheridan said.
Teachers are also spending more time in classrooms, leaving them without planning periods and other breaks, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.