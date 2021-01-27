Social distancing is one of the biggest challenges for bringing middle and high school students back to classrooms during the pandemic, but staff members are working on logistics such as assigned seating at lunch to reduce exposure risk, Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish said.
As of now, students at the secondary level are expected to return to in-person learning Feb. 8 to kick off the second semester.
“We are really hoping there will be no delay,” Irish said.
Irish spoke at the School Board meeting Jan. 21 about preparations for students returning to school buildings.
At the elementary level, students attend school for half-days four days a week, with all spaces cleaned in between. It’s easy to keep the students in small groups within their classrooms. At Anacortes Middle School and Anacortes High School, students change classes throughout the day. They would also be at school for full days, meaning they would be together for lunch.
Some classrooms have too many students for all to stay the required 6 feet of distance apart, so that will mean using flex and communal space to add room, Irish said.
Extra lunch periods and assigned seating will help reduce the number of students eating together at any one time.
The district improved its air systems to make sure air flow and filtration was at its best for the students’ return, he said.
The younger students returned Jan. 11. Students are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, Irish said.
“There have been no issues on our buses or at our elementary schools,” he said.
The district checks in at least weekly with the county health department. The health experts have the final say on whether schools can reopen and must approve of the district’s safety protocols, Irish said.
As students return to school, the staff is also making sure students engage in their work and improve grades, many of which had been slipping this year, interim AHS Principal Kecia Fox said.
“Our goal is to increase motivation for kids who are struggling and re-engage those that might be disengaging,” she said.
Each department will devise its own method for grading under these changed circumstances, Fox said.
There are still two weeks left in the first semester, but grades have already improved significantly since the end of the first quarter, thanks to intervention for students, Fox said.
Overall, 15% more students are passing all of their classes than were passing at the grade check-in halfway through the first semester. For seniors, only 64% of students were passing all their classes at that point. Now, less than two weeks until the end of the semester on Feb. 5, 80% are passing, Fox said. The intervention team is working to bring in that additional 20% of students, she said.
Juniors and seniors who are struggling now have the chance to come into the school two days a week (in small groups), to get the help they need. Freshmen and sophomores will be offered a chance for extra help starting this week.
Students don’t always want to come in, but the feedback has been tremendously positive once they are there about the amount of work they are getting done, Fox said.
The district is also trying to help students who are failing find ways to retrieve lost credits and move toward graduation, Fox said.
