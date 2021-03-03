As a boulder careens down the hillside, it’s up to a team of scientists to place barriers along the way to steer the boulder on a new path away from the village at the bottom of the hill.
Of course, in this same scenario, happening now in Anacortes, the hillside is made of foam, the barriers are pushpins and the boulder is a ping-pong ball. The scientists are kindergarten students, taking part in hands-on experiments and science projects in their own homes.
The projects are delivered monthly to every elementary school-aged student taking part in hybrid learning this year in the form of science-to-go kits presented in partnership with the Anacortes Schools Foundation.
Other projects this year include making a house that won’t move in the wind and paper flowers that bloom when placed in water.
“The flowers open in the water,” one student wrote their teacher after that project. “The black flower made of construction paper opened faster than the others. This was fun to do.”
The kits started as an idea by Marcus Knowles, the district’s science coordinator for kindergarten to fifth grade. The district started a new science curriculum for young students this year, but most have been learning virtually until recently. Even now, they are only at the school for half-days four days a week.
Giving students a chance to explore the Mystery Science curriculum in a hands-on way is important for their understandings of the concepts, Knowles said. As he went through the projects, though, he saw items that many families wouldn’t have easily available.
Asking students to buy supplies would create equity issues with some families that couldn’t afford them. So Knowles reached out to district Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller and the Schools Foundation about providing kits for students.
The Schools Foundation answered the call, as did others. Donations from the foundation’s Shell Fuel for Education Fun Run covered one month, and Strandberg Custom Homes and Design covered another month. Then, Marathon Petroleum contributed $20,000 to cover the rest of the year.
“The powerful collaboration between the schools, the nonprofits and the business community is what’s going to get us all through these difficult times,” Matt Gill, Marathon state government and public affairs manager, said in an email. “This program will provide all students the tools they need to continue their learning journey through the fascinating world of science.”
The foundation focuses on providing enrichment opportunities to all Anacortes students, President Treva King said.
“These kits are making a huge difference not only in academic learning but in the enjoyment the students are getting from that learning,” she said.
Each month, kits go to roughly 960 students with enough materials to cover four weeks of projects at a time. Each packet comes with a printed packet of material and instructions.
“It is really fun and engaging,” Knowles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.