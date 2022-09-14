Hercules and Taurus peered cautiously out of the open doors of their transport cages, which were pointed toward the water off Samish Island.

The pair were being released back into the wild after spending two months in a hospital that helped them get strong enough to be on their own. They were nearly newborns when they were rescued in Whatcom County, so these two new residents of the water near Anacortes needed a little extra push to realize this was their home.

