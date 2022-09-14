Hercules and Taurus peered cautiously out of the open doors of their transport cages, which were pointed toward the water off Samish Island.
The pair were being released back into the wild after spending two months in a hospital that helped them get strong enough to be on their own. They were nearly newborns when they were rescued in Whatcom County, so these two new residents of the water near Anacortes needed a little extra push to realize this was their home.
Crews from SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (also called SR3), a marine hospital in Des Moines, released the pups into the water at Camp Kirby while dozens of campers watched on Thursday, Sept. 8. The camp on Samish Island looks over at Guemes Island and Anacortes across Padilla Bay.
Hercules was the first to poke his head out. Crew members held large red boards as shields to gently guide them in the right direction while making as little personal contact as possible.
While a little hesitant, he quickly made it across the beach and then out into the water, where he rolled in the waves and got used to his new environment before swimming farther out.
Taurus was a little more nervous to leave his cage and when he did get out to the water, he thought better of it and turned around. But he kept stopping to root around and play with the thick seaweed.
The two pups, each only a couple of months old, are now living life in the open water for the first time.
When they eventually found their way to the water, they started playing in the waves, dipping their faces into the seaweed and venturing into the surf, much to the delight of onlookers. Taurus, in particular, kept popping up with seaweed hanging from his nose.
"This is the first time they've really seen seaweed," hospital Executive Director and Veterinary Nurse Casey Mclean said of the pups.
The pups have been at the hospital all summer getting strong enough to be on their own, she said.
Hercules was rescued on May 21 in Blaine at just a day or two old. He weighed about 15 pounds and was in critical condition, Mclean said.
"Sadly people were harassing him, being too close, pouring water on him and even touching him preventing mom from returning," she wrote in an email. "He would not have survived on his own."
The Whatcom Humane Society and Whatcom Mammal Stranding Network rescued Hercules from the beach, provided emergency care and stabilization and helped him until he could make it to SR3.
At release, he was 57 pounds.
Taurus was rescued on June 24 from Point Roberts. His mother had been separated from him because of human disturbance, Mclean said. That disturbance isn't always because people are directly interacting with the seal or touching it, she said. Mother seals can be scared off just by people being on the beach near her pup. When volunteers rescued Taurus, he was only a couple of days old, and his rear flipper had a puncture wound.
He weighed about 17 pounds when rescued and nearly 50 upon release.
The SR3 marine hospital opened on Earth Day in April 2021. Its mission is to get animals well enough to go back into the wild, Mclean said.
A high percentage of those animals are harbor seal pups. Pups come in from about April and May to November, so through the birth season and into the weaning months, Mclean said.
Pups are typically released within 20 or 30 miles of where they were originally found.
"We are able to provide rehabilitation for seals, sea lions, sea otters, small dolphins or porpoise and sea turtles," Mclean said in her email. "... So far this year we have admitted 38 patients, that included harbor seals, northern elephant seals and Guadalupe fur seals."
SR3 currently has 17 harbor seal pups in house and has released eight so far this year.
Sometimes, like this past week, the release draws a crowd. It was special to complete this release at the camp because young people got the chance to see animals sent back to their natural habitat, Mclean said.
Experiencing that could make young people more likely to get involved when it comes to creating a safe environment for animals. They also will know to leave seals alone if they see them in the wild.
In fact, when Mclean asked the group what they should do if they see a seal on the beach, one young person shouted "run away!"
"It will make a difference in the future," Mclean said.
