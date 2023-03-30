Tokitae, also known as Lolita, is coming home to the Salish Sea.
The orca, called "Toki" for short, is the last Southern Resident member who is still in captivity. The Miami Seaquarium, which has served as her home since 1970, announced Thursday that a plan is in place to free her.
"Today, March 30, for the first time ever, a private company with marine mammals under human care, and a non-profit animal welfare organization, executed a binding agreement with one goal – return the beloved Lolita to her home waters. Lolita will receive the highest quality care as the team works to make relocation possible in the next 18 to 24 months," the Seaquarium said in a post on its Facebook page.
The aquarium's owner is working with a group that includes Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts and has committed to helping with the process.
"There's a shared dedication to bring her home that is based on real respect, reverence and a love and affection for her," said Howard Garrett, a co-founder and board president of the Orca Network. "She is the unifying element that brings different people together interested in making her life better. They see that the only way to do that is to return her to her real, natural home, her native habitat here in the Salish Sea."
This is a momentous task and one the likes of which has never been seen before, Garrett said.
"There is no parallel," he said.
He said he believes the timeline of 18 to 24 months may be a bit conservative and expects things to move more quickly, with the kind of momentum behind it that has been seen this week.
The effort to bring Tokitae home started in 1995, with efforts from local groups and state government, as well as annual demonstrations, letter writing and pleas to free her. Until recently, nothing could sway the owners in Miami, Garrett said. The effort started with Garrett's brother Ken Balcomb, who died late last year.
In the last few years, though, big things happened.
First, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that there were many problems at the Miami Seaquarium that put her, and other animals, in danger. A new owner came in and really improved things, with new filtration systems and a new chiller to keep the water cold, as well as other measures.
In December, the Seaquarium released a statement about Tokitae's health and the measures being taken to improve it.
At that time, Lummi tribal member and Sacred Lands Conservancy Vice President Squil-le-he-le Raynell Morris visited the seaquarium to spend time with Tokitae and offer prayer and music for her healing. Tokitae has not be on display since last year at the Seaquarium, with her stadium in too poor of shape for her to be displayed there.
"That stadium was built for her and now she's outlived it," Garrett said.
She is not bringing in any revenue, she is just sitting there, Garrett said. Now it's time for her to come home.
While there aren't other situations like this to base the plan off of, likely Tokitae will be reintroduced to the sea in some sort of netted off cove or bay. She will remain there until she shows a healthy appetite and interest in heading out to a bigger area, Garrett said.
Who will oversee that process, as well as a timeline and what exact steps will be, remains to be seen, he said.
While she's there, it is very likely she will hear her family. She grew up with the L Pod of Southern Resident orcas until she was about 4 when she was captured in Penn Cove of Whidbey Island in August 1970. She knows the calls of that pod, Garrett said. Whale calls travel 10-20 miles, so as the whales travel through the area, Tokitae should be able to hear them.
"She'll hear them and she'll probably call back," Garrett said.
Then, the pod will likely come over to investigate, even if they have to see her through the net at first.
"She knows their calls; she's one of them," Garrett said. "She has the language."
They will be able to communicate, Garrett said. The only member of the L Pod who was around when Tokitae was captured that's still in that pod is L25, or Ocean Sun, who is believed to be Tokitae's mother. It will likely be a tentative reintroduction, but the pod will know she's one of them.
Tokitae the last survivor of 45 Southern Resident orcas captured between 1965 and 1973 for display in marine parks, according to the Orca Network.
