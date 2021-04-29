Plans have changed again for the Anacortes School District.
Rising COVID-19 cases in Skagit County led the district to announce Thursday that it will revise plans to send all students back to school four days a week. Now, only elementary school students will move to in-person learning four full days a week with Wednesdays continuing as an at-home learning day. Middle and high school students will stay in their current format, which is two days at school and the rest at home.
The county has seen more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 during the past 14-day period, according to the district. According to state guidelines, in counties where there is a high transmission rate, students must remain 6 feet apart if they are unable to be kept in small, isolated groups.
That distance is not possible at Anacortes Middle School or the high schools. So those students will remain in their current hybrid format, with one group going Mondays and Thursdays and the other on Tuesdays and Fridays.
At the elementary schools, students can stay in smaller groups in their classrooms, making it possible to bring them all back.
The district continues to work with state and county health officials to make plans for the rest of the year and into the fall.
The district intends to have students fully back in the fall for five days a week.
