Evelyn Adams imagines a seed library, where people can pick up seeds known to grow well locally and bring their own hardy seeds to share with others.
The goal is more than promoting gardening as a hobby. The seed library idea comes from Transition Fidalgo and Friends, which aims to help Fidalgo Island increase its ability to sustain itself, even in troubled times.
“It’s time for communities to be thinking about being a little more resilient,” Adams said, noting the supply chain interruptions that have continued for nearly two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams helped found Transition Fidalgo, and she was at Storvik Park on Saturday for the group’s second Seed Swap, where all were invited to come pick up seeds grown in this area and to share their own local seeds with others. It was a low-key, informal affair under a picnic shelter, but the intent has large implications.
“Transition Fidalgo is spearheading an effort to get more people saving seeds so that our community isn’t at the mercy of big corporations, extreme weather, or unstable supply chains,” according to an invitation to the event listed on the group’s website. add website link - transitionfidalgo.org “Saving seeds to ensure availability, as well as plants adapted to local growing conditions, is a critical part of a resilient food system.”
With spring on the way, the goal is to get people involved close to planting season, even at an entry level.
Julia Frisbie volunteered at Saturday’s event, talking with people about seed varieties. She said growing and sharing seeds for various foods and flowers that grow well on the island in varied temperatures and conditions can help the island’s residents help themselves in times of crisis.
Many of the local seeds are some that professional growers would never use because they would not necessarily be best for large growing operations. But they work well at a smaller scale right here on the island.
Frisbie brought about 13 seed varieties from her own garden Saturday. She said anyone can grow food, even in limited space.
“We grow as much as we can,” she said. “We have a totally normal-sized backyard that is just crammed with food.”
Jars and bags of seeds spread across the picnic tables Saturday ranged from beans and corn to leafy vegetables and wildflowers.
“None of us can do every (seed) variety,” Frisbie said of the effort to grow local food and ensure that seeds are saved for future harvests. “… but if all of us are saving something, then together we create a more complete collection.”
Seeds that weren’t traded or given away at the park were donated to the Anacortes Middle School garden, a long-time project that helps give students hands-on experience in how food is grown and feeds a community.
A spring Seed Swap is expected to be announced soon. Adams and others with Transition Fidalgo are hoping their idea for a seed library will soon get what it needs to grow.
