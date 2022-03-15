By Benjamin Leung

bleung@goanacortes.com

Self-service storage facilities will no longer be allowed in the Commercial Use zone, which is designated for general-service and retail commercial uses and mixed uses.

The Anacortes City Council voted to eliminate self-service storage as a permitted use in the Commercial Use zone due to the lack of a building size limit for self-service storage buildings.

“A 200,000-square-foot building could be constructed as self-service storage,” said Don Measamer, director of Planning, Community and Economic Development.

Self-service storage facilities currently in use will be allowed to continue operating, Measamer said. 

Existing facilities can be maintained but not enlarged.

Self-service storage facilities will remain a permitted use in the Commercial Marine zone and Light Manufacturing zone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.