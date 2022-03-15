By Benjamin Leung
bleung@goanacortes.com
Self-service storage facilities will no longer be allowed in the Commercial Use zone, which is designated for general-service and retail commercial uses and mixed uses.
The Anacortes City Council voted to eliminate self-service storage as a permitted use in the Commercial Use zone due to the lack of a building size limit for self-service storage buildings.
“A 200,000-square-foot building could be constructed as self-service storage,” said Don Measamer, director of Planning, Community and Economic Development.
Self-service storage facilities currently in use will be allowed to continue operating, Measamer said.
Existing facilities can be maintained but not enlarged.
Self-service storage facilities will remain a permitted use in the Commercial Marine zone and Light Manufacturing zone.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.