Three of the four candidates for 40th District state Senate laid out strategies and visions for the future July 11 that were as different as their personal pasts.
Incumbent Liz Lovelett is a former Anacortes City Council member who once depended on food stamps and saw her children disqualified from Apple Health when her income changed by a penny.
Carrie Blackwood is a Bellingham labor law attorney whose mother, pregnant with twins, made it across the Rio Grande from Mexico so that her children could have a better life.
Daniel Miller is a landscaper and former owner of a collectibles shop in Friday Harbor who is making his ninth bid for public office.
They answered questions at the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce’s candidates forum in City Hall. Candidate Greta Aitken of Burlington, a tax preparer and state-certified interpreter, did not attend.
Lovelett and Blackwood said the tax system is unbalanced, and they support reforms that would lessen the burden on the middle class and lower-income earners.
Lovelett, who was appointed to the 40th District state Senate seat in February after Kevin Ranker resigned, said she has been working on reforming the Business & Occupations tax. Washington is one of three states with a B&O tax.
“Having been a former small-business owner, I can fully appreciate that when you run a small brick-and-mortar company and you’re paying the same tax rate as large corporations, it’s incredibly inequitable,” she said. She supports Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other assets to increase the share of state taxes paid by Washington’s wealthiest residents.
Miller called the taxation issue “tricky” and said he could be counted on to oppose raising fees and taxes “willy nilly.” He also believes a state income tax would violate the state Constitution.
Blackwood supports overhauling the state’s tax system.
“Property taxes are so high, people are struggling how to figure out how they’re going to live in their homes and also vote for things that are important to them, like educational levies or EMS levies,” she said. “If you are a lower or middle income person, you’re paying about 17 percent of your earnings in state taxes, whereas if make over $500,000 a year, you’re paying about 3 percent. That’s because our tax system is incredibly broken.”
She added, “We had an income tax once in this state. It was actually voted in at a higher margin than bringing beer back, so possibly there’s an opening … We need to resolve our B&O tax issues as well.”
Regarding how the candidate would promote the manufacturing sector and protect the local job base as Washington transitions to green and clean-air technologies, Miller was succinct: “I support local manufacturing. I want ferries to be built local.”
Blackwood noted four of five of the state’s fossil-fuel refineries are located in the 40th and 42nd legislative districts.
“They are part of our economic infrastructure, so we are at risk if we do not build a transition plan that recognizes how important it is for us to be a part of that transition,” she said. “We have to have state funding and we have to invest our local dollars to make sure we are doing apprenticeships, to make sure we are part of the next green economy, that we are tying it to union jobs, that we’re part of the retrofits, that we are doing our rainwater catchment systems and that we planning our move away from fossil fuels.”
Lovelett said it’s a “misconception” that an individual must be either pro-environment or pro-jobs.
“We have to be for both,” she said. “We have a lot of people who are struggling to find work in our community and these kind of working-class jobs in our manufacturing sector are essential.”
On affordable housing, Blackwood said she wants to make sure “every person has access to housing,” whether mortgaged or rented. Possible paths: housing trust funds, infill — building homes on vacant land in developed areas — and fixing “the growing economic disparity” that limits ability of working people to pay rents and mortgages.
Lovelett pointed to the Anacortes Family Center as an example of what’s possible. Construction of the center for at-risk families, women and children was made more affordable through the reduction of impact fees and creating community partnerships that yielded donated architectural and engineering services. She supports creating a surcharge on Airbnbs to help fund more affordable construction without added burden on local property owners.
Miller pointed to the success of housing and land trusts on the San Juan Islands as an example of what could be accomplished. One is sweat-equity, in which the homeowner owns the home and the land; another builds homes that can be purchased by qualifying buyers but the trust retains ownership of the land. Each has limits on the timeframe and amount of a home’s resale.
Regarding water management, Lovelett said Skagit County’s water is “the people’s water” and “we need to make sure we plan for things like growth and expansion” in forecasting the region’s water needs.
Miller said he wants to “make sure ranchers and farmers get their water for agriculture,” and he would hold a hearing on water needs in Skagit County.
Blackwood supports dam removal and culvert replacement, calling them “barriers to the health of our river systems,” and wants input from ag producers “about better ways to irrigate and consume water in our agriculture system.”
