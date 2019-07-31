The need for money and steps toward school safety topped the list of requests school administrators had for state senators last week in Anacortes.
Three senators visited the Northwest Education Services District July 25 to talk about what happened in the last legislative session and ask education leaders what they hope to see in the next one.
Officials from Anacortes, La Conner, Conway and San Juan Island school districts joined the discussion led by Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, who chairs the state Senates’s Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee. She was joined by Sens. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, and Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes.
“I am here for 1.1 million kids and all of you,” Wellman said.
Anacortes Superintendent Mark Wenzel talked about the need for more social workers and mental health help in the schools. The district has some services thanks to a partnership with Island Hospital, with the county and through grant funding. But little help comes from the state, and more services are needed.
He talked about two suicides in the district in the recent years and two school threats the district faced this year. The district has more students than can be served by the few mental health providers and the one school resource officer in schools now.
“There is more work to do,” he said.
He urged the state senators to figure out a way to help fund more providers for schools.
Wellman talked about some of the successes in the Legislature this year, including school safety bills aimed at keeping kids safe.
So many steps forward were taken, but the committee could not figure out how to fund social workers and psychologists for the schools.
“I am beyond disappointed,” Wellman said.
She knows that this remains a huge need and is committed to finding a way to making it work, she said. The committee is also looking at the issue of school bullying and finding out how it can help.
Wenzel also brought up the issue of the levy cap.
A court ruling forced the state to fund basic education, but districts have restrictions on what they can collect from local taxpayers. The district negotiated to increase teacher and staff salaries by about 13 percent this year, and the state funding paid for that. But the limit on local levies has meant the district had to cut programs and some staff members as it tries to balance the budget.
A last-minute bill passed last year meant an increase in local levy money only for Seattle. Wenzel asked the state senators to try again.
“This is legislating that kids in Seattle are more important than other kids,” he said.
Wilson said schools in her district, too, are losing money because of this change in school funding policy.
“I hear you,” she said.
Leaders also talked about career and technical pathways and how vital they are to helping kids who may not want or be able to pursue a four-year degree. The pathways are becoming more in demand and students aren’t getting the education they need, said Northwest ESD Superintendent Larry Francois. Jobs are being left open.
In the early 1990s, career and technical education was moved from the K-12 program into higher education. Wilson said she wants to see it moved back, because students should be learning technical skills at a younger age and be exposed to potential career paths.
“Right now, the focus is on dropout retrieval instead of keeping kids in school,” she said.
