The Senior Antivity Center will reopen to visitors on July 6.

After a closure of roughly 14 months, the Anacortes Senior Activity Center is reopening.

The center will reopen Tuesday, July 6.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Hot meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and many regular programs and activities will be returning over the next month or so.

Masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

Information: 360-293-7473.

