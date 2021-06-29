After a closure of roughly 14 months, the Anacortes Senior Activity Center is reopening.
The center will reopen Tuesday, July 6.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Hot meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and many regular programs and activities will be returning over the next month or so.
Masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.
Information: 360-293-7473.
