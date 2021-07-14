Groups of seniors laughed over lunch plates, chatted while sewing and completing crafts, played games of pool and checked out the computers last week at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
The general noises of merriment disrupted a quiet that had been hanging over the center since March 2020, when it closed its doors to visitors when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Skagit County.
On its first day open, Tuesday, July 6, roughly 75 seniors stopped by to eat lunch, take part in a class or spend time with friends, Lea DeVere said. DeVere has been leading the center since former Executive Director Sally Hill retired last summer.
“There was just a sense of joy,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be open again.”
The center is still offering some online activities while it ramps back up its in-person services, she said.
As it goes through that change, the center will also soon have a new leader. Karl Wolfswinkel, currently the community resource officer with the Anacortes Police Department, will take over as center director in August.
The staff with the Parks and Recreation Department has been instrumental in getting things up and running, DeVere said. The center is almost completely volunteer-run, so things will take time to get back to normal.
The kitchen staff and volunteers are adjusting to the change, said Amanda Miller, who runs the kitchen with Rocio Diaz.
During COVID-19, the number of area Meals on Wheels customers grew, as people who normally eat lunch at the center turned to the delivery service instead, DeVere said.
Now, some seniors are starting to come back to eat at the center.
“We are getting some new people, plus those that used to eat here,” Miller said.
For Diaz, who started during the pandemic, the change from packed meals to a buffet setting “is like a brand-new job.”
Volunteer Mark Gilmore started volunteering with the center in January 2019 and said it was great to be back.
He said he’s been so impressed with the myriad activities and resources the center offers.
“I’ve been able to see firsthand the kind of impact it has,” he said.
Suzette Richards has been volunteering with the center for eight years and said she was very happy to see everyone back on Tuesday. Working at the center gives her a sense of community, she said.
On July 8, the Senior Sewers group filled a room. The group meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Everyone has to bring their own sewing equipment and projects, but the group offers advice and the ability to bounce ideas off of fellow sewers, Charlene Wendt said.
That camaraderie has been hard to achieve while the center has been closed, she said.
The center offers a fantastic space for the group, Dixie David said.
“It’s really a gem in the community, she said. “There are a lot of things to learn here.”
