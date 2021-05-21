A head-on collision causing serious injuries blocked the road for hours just south of the Deception Pass Bridge around 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
An Oak Harbor woman reportedly experienced a medical episode heading south before crossing the center line and striking a truck, driven by an Oak Harbor man.
The woman was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Seattle, while the man was taken to Island Hospital.
The roadway was blocked for three hours before the totaled vehicles were towed.
