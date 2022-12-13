Many businesses in the service industry are grappling with how to handle the upcoming increase in the minimum wage.
Allen Rhoades, owner of the Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery in Anacortes, said he will have no choice but to raise prices.
The minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour in 2023. The $1.25 increase will give the state the highest minimum wage in the country.
Rhoades said an 8% increase in wages doesn’t necessarily mean an 8% increase in prices.
He said he has to find a balance. He said he will weigh the pros and cons of cutting in other areas, such as advertising and promotions.
Rhoades said labor is by far his biggest cost. When wages and benefits are added up, they account for nearly half of his costs.
When Skagit Valley Burgers Express owners Barbara and John Borders read several years ago that Seattle was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, they decided to increase their employees’ wages as well.
The employees received another wage increase recently, and Barbara Borders said it has put additional stress on the business.
“We take it day by day, but it is important to get ahead of the curve as much as possible,” she said.
Rhoades said there is often a large pay gap between those employees who earn tips and those who do not. With the help of tips, serving can be a career for some of his employees, but the same does not hold true for the cooks who receive only a portion of tips.
He said cooks are often at the top of the pay scale within a year or two. At this point, Rhoades said he tries to persuade them to go to Skagit Valley College and learn a trade.
“To be in their late 20s and topped out here is worrisome to me,” he said.
John Borders said after tips he would estimate his employees are making upward of $20 an hour.
Anne Bussiere, owner of Annie’s Pizza Station in Concrete, said her employees share tips and are trained to do all of the jobs in the restaurant, so if one employee is unable to make it in to work someone else can jump in and help.
In order to cope with an increase in the minimum wage, Bussiere has historically raised prices.
“I think it’s important that people have a living wage,” she said. “But you can’t exactly raise prices too crazy or people won’t come.”
Borders said while some of the increase in wages can be passed on to customers, not all of it can be. Instead, Skagit Valley Burgers Express will get by with less profit.
Mark Liones, owner of the Cap Sante Inn in Anacortes, said all of his employees make more $16 an hour to keep him competitive with other businesses in the area. The housekeepers also earn tips, primarily during the busy season, which Liones said is May through October.
Food, which has seen large increases in cost because of inflation, is roughly one-third of the business costs, Rhoades said.
“The margins in the restaurant industry are small,” he said. “The margins are low, so we just have to sharpen our pencil all the time.”
Rhoades said he counts himself lucky among restaurant owners because he has the time and ability to do the accounting weekly.
This allows him see where money is being spent, and if there are any adjustments that can be made immediately to keep him from having to increase prices.
The increase in minimum wage is not the only issue facing service industry businesses.
During the summer, Rhoades said he likes to have about 45 employees, but that workers are getting harder and harder to find.
He said what seems to be missing are the high school-age workers over the summer, and he is not sure where they have gone.
Bussiere said turnover is usually high in the food service industry as many take jobs while in high school, then leave as they head to college.
However, recent turnover has been higher than usual and she is not sure why.
“People don’t stay put anymore,” Bussiere said.
Barbara Borders said the higher wage is making it more difficult for first-time job seekers to become employed, and instead the wage favors applicants with previous experience.
Liones said competition in Anacortes is fierce for the few who are looking for work. He said he spent a considerable amount of time filling a housekeeper position.
In order to retain his employees, Liones gives end-of-year bonuses that equate to one or two weeks of pay, depending on how long the employees have been with the inn.
He also has to make sure his employees are not getting burned out, especially during the busy season.
Barbara Borders also said burnout is a concern, and that she tries to make sure that if an employee needs time off they get it.
“We don’t want our hardworking staff to feel that they’re working for minimum wage,” she said. “We have a really great staff and I really don’t want to lose anyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.