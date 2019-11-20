Anacortes residents would pay a base rate of $92.56 monthly for city utilities in 2020, and businesses would pay $86.86, if adjusted rates recommended to the City Council are approved.
Philip Steffen, a senior accountant in the finance department, told the council Monday night that a proposed adjustment in the sewer rate better recognizes that businesses are larger users of the wastewater system.
Annual rate increases of 7% for residential and commercial customers were proposed through 2025 to meet increasing costs of sewer service, but under that uniform rate “residents were paying more than their fair share,” Steffen said. The adjusted rate calls for a 3.5% increase for residential customers and 15% for commercial.
Without the rate adjustment, residential and commercial customers would pay $41.63 a month for sewer services. With the adjustment, residential customers would pay $40.27, businesses and multi-family customers would pay $45.09.
Here are the proposed base rates for utilities for 2020:
Residential
• Water: $20.29
• Sewer: $40.27
• Stormwater: $11.29
• Refuse: $9.21
• Recycling: $11.50
Total: $92.56
Commercial
• Water: $30.48
• Sewer: $45.09
• Stormwater: $11.29
Total: $86.86
(Commercial customers can opt not to subscribe to refuse and recycling services, Steffen said, hence the lower total base rate.)
Changes may go into effect Jan. 1
Councilman Ryan Walters said city code language related to utility rates conflict with the proposed resolution. For example, the code states that duplexes are charged a rate double that of single-family homes, he said — and he preferred the city code language be deleted before the resolution is adopted.
“I’d feel much more comfortable if we didn’t have a code provision that was in conflict with the later adopted resolution,” he said.
City staff will present a revised ordinance at a future meeting. The council expects to adopt the utility rate resolution in time for it to take effect Jan. 1.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.